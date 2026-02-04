NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Who are the 3 finalists for the Colorado Supreme Court?

By 02/04/2026 | updated 33 minutes ago
FILE PHOTO: The Colorado Supreme Court hears a rebuttal from First Assistant Attorney General Wendy J. Ritz during arguments for People v. Rodriguez-Morelos as part of Courts in the Community at the Wolf Law building at University of Colorado Boulder on Oct. 24, 2024. The semi-annual event entails the Colorado Supreme Court hearing arguments before an audience of students throughout the state. (Stephen Swofford, The Gazette)

A citizen-led nominating commission has chosen the finalists for a vacancy on the Colorado Supreme Court, the first opening in five years on the seven-member court.

The vacancy arose after the unexpected resignation of Justice Melissa Hart, who formally departed on Jan. 5 following an extended “leave of absence” since the fall.

The three finalists include two trial judges, one of whom is the chief judge of her jurisdiction. There is also a high-ranking member of the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, who was a finalist for the previous vacancy in 2020.

Over the next two weeks, Gov. Jared Polis will decide which candidate to appoint. That person will serve until 2028, and then will stand for retention to a 10-year term.

The coming days will feature a wave of endorsements and advocacy on behalf of the candidates from various legal organizations. But individuals can also voice their thoughts to the governor by emailing gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.

Colorado Politics requested interviews with all three finalists, and spoke with two of the three candidates.

Read the profile of Chief Judge Susan Blanco

Read the profile of Andrea S. Wang

Read the profile of Judge Christopher Zenisek

Avatar photo
Michael Karlik

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Christopher Zenisek, trial judge experienced with high-profile cases | SUPREME COURT FINALISTS

After the Marshall fire burned through Boulder County in the final days of 2021 and wound up destroying more than 1,000 homes, the sprawling 4,000-plaintiff litigation was assigned to District Court Judge Christopher Zenisek of Jefferson County. Zenisek would go on to issue more than 100 orders, hold dozens of hearings and, ultimately, much of […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests