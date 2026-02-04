Who are the 3 finalists for the Colorado Supreme Court?

A citizen-led nominating commission has chosen the finalists for a vacancy on the Colorado Supreme Court, the first opening in five years on the seven-member court.

The vacancy arose after the unexpected resignation of Justice Melissa Hart, who formally departed on Jan. 5 following an extended “leave of absence” since the fall.

The three finalists include two trial judges, one of whom is the chief judge of her jurisdiction. There is also a high-ranking member of the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, who was a finalist for the previous vacancy in 2020.

Over the next two weeks, Gov. Jared Polis will decide which candidate to appoint. That person will serve until 2028, and then will stand for retention to a 10-year term.

The coming days will feature a wave of endorsements and advocacy on behalf of the candidates from various legal organizations. But individuals can also voice their thoughts to the governor by emailing gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.

Colorado Politics requested interviews with all three finalists, and spoke with two of the three candidates.

