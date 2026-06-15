Colorado primary for governor: Meet the Democratic and Republican candidates

Colorado’s race for governor is wide open this year, with Gov. Jared Polis term‑limited and unable to seek reelection. Five candidates are competing for a spot on the November ballot, setting up one of the most closely watched primaries in recent cycles.

For Republicans, three contenders are aiming to break the Democratic hold on the governor’s office: state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, state Rep. Scott Bottoms, and ministry leader Victor Marx.

Democrats will see a high‑profile matchup of their own, with Attorney General Phil Weiser, also term‑limited in his current role, facing U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet for the party’s nomination.

More coverage below:

Getty Images From left to right, State Rep. Scott Bottoms, Victor Marx, and state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer square off during a GOP gubernatorial debate at the Cable Center on the Campus of the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Republican candidate for Colorado governor, Barbara Kirkmeyer, at a debate on June 2 in Denver. (Thelma Grimes/Colorado Politics)

Barbara Kirkmeyer

Barbara Kirmeyer website

Barbara Kirkmeyer presents herself as a lifelong Coloradan with deep roots in agriculture, local government, and state budgeting. A fourth‑generation resident who grew up on a north Jeffco farm, she cites her experience as a dairy farmer, small‑business owner, and former acting executive director of the Department of Local Affairs under Gov. Bill Owens as the foundation of her public‑service career.

In the legislature, Kirkmeyer emphasizes a record of conservative policymaking. She notes that she has passed more bills than any other Republican lawmaker in recent years and highlights her work on transportation and budgeting, including securing funding for the expansion of I‑25 north. She also points to her role in opposing Proposition HH and her efforts to keep Weld County debt‑free during her time as a county commissioner.

Her campaign centers on affordability, public safety, government spending, education outcomes, and infrastructure. She argues that Colorado’s challenges stem from years of one‑party control and frequently says “decline is a choice,” calling for a shift in Colorado’s politica direction.

Kirkmeyer often contrasts her approach with that of fellow GOP candidates Scott Bottoms and Victor Marx, describing herself as the “adult in the room.”

As a member of the Joint Budget Committee, she has made fiscal stability a central theme, especially after lawmakers struggled to close a projected $1.2 billion shortfall for the 2026–27 budget. She regularly contends that the Democratic‑led legislature has a spending problem that must be addressed.

During a June 2 debate, Kirkmeyer argued that “Democrats have made a complete mess of this state” and said she has “a plan to whip our budget into shape within six months.”

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Republican candidate for Colorado governor Scott Bottoms answers a question during a June 2 debate in Denver. (Thelma Grimes, Colorado Politics)

Scott Bottoms

Scott Bottoms website

Rep. Scott Bottoms launched his campaign for governor last year, pledging to be an “uncompromising conservative,” a message consistent with his tenure as the state representative for House District 15 in eastern Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

Bottoms secured the top line on the Republican primary ballot after winning 45% of delegate support at the Colorado GOP State Assembly in March.

Bottoms frames his campaign around what he calls a “child safety crisis,” advocating for stronger parental authority, a ban on transgender surgeries for minors, and reforms to state law enforcement agencies.

His platform also includes eliminating property taxes, cutting regulations, and advancing the Colorado Energy Freedom Act, which he argues would reduce energy and housing costs.

Bottoms frequently argues that Colorado has become unaffordable and fiscally unstable under Democratic control, pointing to the state’s growing budget deficit as evidence that change is needed.

During a June 2 debate in Denver, he said Democrats have “pretty much destroyed everything in our state” and pledged to govern strictly by the Constitution, citing the Second Amendment and the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as guiding principles.

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Republican candidate for Colorado governor Victor Marx takes questions during a June 2 debate in Denver. (Thelma Grimes/Colorado Politics)

Victor Marx

Victor Marx website

Victor Marx, a newcomer to politics, entered the Republican primary last year, gaining attention through fundraising, visibility, and an outsider message.

He frames his life story around hardship, resilience, and faith, describing a childhood marked by severe abuse and instability before finding structure and purpose in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Marx later founded All Things Possible Ministries, where he says he has led more than 150 missions in conflict zones to help victims of terrorism, trafficking, and violence.

In his run for governor, Marx argues that Colorado is facing rising crime, declining public safety, and increasing living costs. He says he is running to restore “safety, strength, and moral clarity,” presenting his candidacy as an extension of his mission‑driven work abroad, now focused on issues at home.

Positioning himself as “not a politician,” Marx told voters during a June 2 debate that he is instead a “leader” and a strong “negotiator,” qualities he says Colorado needs in its next governor to address the problems driving residents out of the state.

GOP rivals have criticized Victor Marx throughout the campaign, with both Barbara Kirkmeyer and Scott Bottoms calling him a “fraud” and a “con‑man” and saying they would not support him if he wins the Republican nomination on June 30.

During the June 2 debate, Marx dismissed their characterization as “mean” and said he would support either of them if they became the nominee.

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Democratic Colorado gubernatorial candidates, from left, Attorney General Phil Weiser and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet participate in a debate sponsored by 9News and Colorado Politics on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the University of Denver in Denver. (Thelma Grimes/Colorado Politics)

The race for the Democratic nomination could be tightening as the primary approaches, according to a recent poll released by Fighting for Colorado, an independent expenditure committee that supports Weiser.

The survey, conducted June 1-2 by Democratic firm Public Policy Polling, showed Bennet leading Weiser, 36%-30%, among likely primary voters, — just outside the poll’s 4.4% margin of error — with 34% undecided. The new poll portrays a closer race than a survey released in February by a pollster hired by Bennet’s supporters, who found the three-term senator with a 27-point lead.

More coverage below:

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U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, a Democratic candidate in the governor’s race, participates in a June 4 debate (Thelma Grimes, Colorado Politics)

Michael Bennet

Michael Bennet website

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet entered the governor’s race in April 2025, saying he was motivated by what he viewed as Colorado’s urgent challenges — especially what he has repeatedly called the state’s “cost‑of‑living crisis.”

Bennet, who has served in the Senate since 2009, cast his run as a shift from federal to state leadership, arguing that the most pressing fights over affordability, housing and infrastructure are happening at the state level. He has made affordability the central theme of his campaign, saying he wants Colorado to remain a place where working‑ and middle‑class families can build stable lives.

Bennet’s entry set up a high‑profile primary against Attorney General Phil Weiser, and the two have frequently clashed on the debate stage.

During a June 4 debate, Weiser argued that Bennet should have stayed in the Senate, which would have allowed Weiser to run for governor without giving up his own post and, in his view, would have positioned them to work together on state issues.

When pressed on the fact that, if elected governor, he would likely choose his Senate successor, Bennet said he had not considered who that might be.

Several members of Colorado’s congressional delegation who could themselves be contenders for the open Senate seat — including Reps. Jason Crow, Brittany Pettersen, and Joe Neguse — have appeared in recent ads endorsing Bennet over Weiser.

As the race has unfolded, both campaigns have frequently invoked the Trump administration. During the June 4 debate, the moderator described the primary as a contest over who could blame Donald Trump for more problems and asked the candidates to identify issues facing Colorado that aren’t tied to Trump. Bennet rejected the premise, saying he hears about many concerns unrelated to national politics.

“Most of what we’re talking about is the cost‑of‑living crisis that Colorado is having,” Bennet said, adding that he believes economic pressures facing families help explain Trump’s political rise. “No, I don’t think he’s caused every single problem for Colorado or America. I think he is a symptom of the economic challenges that too many Americans and too many Coloradans are facing.”

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Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is running in the Democratic primary for governor, participates in a June 4 debate in Denver. (Thelma Grimes, Colorado Politics)

Phil Weiser

Phil Weiser website

Phil Weiser is running for governor after eight years as Colorado’s attorney general, presenting himself as an experienced statewide leader focused on affordability, consumer protection and defending state interests.

On the campaign trail, he has highlighted his work taking on opioid manufacturers, social‑media companies and corporations accused of fraud, as well as his record challenging the Trump administration on issues ranging from SNAP benefits to voter‑roll data requests.

Over the past year, Weiser has drawn attention for suing the Trump administration, joining more than 65 lawsuits targeting federal policies and executive actions.

On the campaign trail, Weiser has emphasized that his expertise is rooted in state‑level problem‑solving, saying he has represented every state agency, led an office of more than 700 employees and managed a $150 million budget. He points to accomplishments, such as fighting a proposed mega‑grocery merger, protecting water resources, and defending federal funding and food assistance for hundreds of thousands of Coloradans.

Like Bennet, Weiser has made affordability the centerpiece of his campaign.

Weiser has argued that while Bennet largely describes the state’s problems, he offers detailed plans to address them. During the June 4 debate, Weiser urged voters to compare the specificity of his proposals on gun‑violence prevention, social‑media regulation, and youth mental‑health support.

He also highlighted his plans to expand mentoring programs — noting that 40% of Colorado children currently have no mentors — and to build a “Colorado Corps” to encourage service in teaching, nursing, firefighting, counseling, and other fields.

“We must do more for our kids. Our kids deserve better. That’s my agenda,” Weiser said.

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Voter information

June 12 – Deadline for initial mail ballots to be sent to active voters for the 2026 Primary Election.

Deadline for initial mail ballots to be sent to active voters for the 2026 Primary Election. June 22 – Deadline to register to vote and still be mailed a ballot. After this date, residents must register and then vote in person.

Deadline to register to vote and still be mailed a ballot. After this date, residents must register and then vote in person. June 22 – The minimum number of required voter centers must be open.

– The minimum number of required voter centers must be open. June 22 – Last suggested day to return ballots by mail.

– Last suggested day to return ballots by mail. June 23 – The minimum number of required drop boxes must be open. From this date on, voters should return their ballots to a voter center or drop box, or vote in person.

The minimum number of required drop boxes must be open. From this date on, voters should return their ballots to a voter center or drop box, or vote in person. June 30 – Election Day. Voters must submit their ballot or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. for their ballot to be counted.

Election Day. Voters must submit their ballot or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. for their ballot to be counted. June 30 – Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

– Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. July 8 – Deadline for ballots cast by military and overseas voters to be received by their county clerk.

Deadline for ballots cast by military and overseas voters to be received by their county clerk. July 8 – Deadline for voters to cure a signature discrepancy or missing signature, if notified by the county clerk.

Ernest Luning contributed to this report.