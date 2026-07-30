Democrat Jessica Killin’s internal poll shows dead heat with U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank in Colorado’s 5th CD

Jessica Killin, the Democratic nominee in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, is in a statistical tie with Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank, according to an internal poll released this week by Killin’s campaign.

The poll of likely general election voters, conducted earlier this month by Democratic firm Global Strategy Group, found Killin trailing Crank 44%-45%, with 11% undecided in the El Paso County-based district.

Pollster Andrew Baumann, whose firm has a strong track record polling Colorado voters, said in a polling memo that the traditionally Republican district “remains highly competitive,” with the new survey showing his client, Killin, “in a strong position” to unseat Crank in November.

Pollsters surveyed 450 likely district voters July 16-21 and have a margin for error of 4.6%. The results are similar to a poll conducted by the same firm last fall that found Crank leading Killin by 3 percentage points, within the margin for error, in a three-way race with an independent candidate who has since withdrawn.

“El Paso County needs real leadership: someone with the competence to deliver results, the courage to stand up to both parties, and the character to be a true representative who actually engages with their constituents and holds in-person town halls,” Killin said in a statement released by her campaign. “The momentum is real, the energy is growing, and it’s time for a representative who will put people before politics.”

The district, created in the early 1970s, has never been represented by a Democrat. After moving faster toward Democrats than any other congressional district in the country over the last several election cycles, however, national Democratic campaign committees are targeting the seat for the first time.

Kilin, an Army veteran, former top lobbyist for a financial services firm and former chief of staff to Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, has outraised Crank since launching her campaign early last year, reporting $1.6 million on hand at the end of June to Crank’s $1.5 million.

Killin won the Democratic nomination in last month’s primary, defeating Joe Reagan, a nonprofit leader and veterans advocate, in his second run for the seat. Crank, a former podcast host and longtime political operative seeking reelection to a second term, was unopposed in the Republican primary.

A spokesman for Crank’s campaign told Colorado Politics that Killin’s internal poll relies on an unrealistic turnout model that doesn’t reflect the district’s electorate.

“Jessica Killin seems like the kind of rich lady that thinks she can buy everything she wants: custom jewels, multiple mansions, or this cooked poll. El Paso County voters won’t let her buy a congressional seat,” Crank campaign advisoe Nick Trainer said in a text message.

The Global Strategy Group poll also found Attorney General Phil Weiser, the Democratic for governor, leading his Republican opponent Victor Marx in the district by 2 percentage points, 44%-42%, with 14% undecided.

Additionally, President Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” are upside down with the district’s voters, the poll found. Asked to express their opinion, 52% of voters said they held an unfavorable view of the Republican president, and 42% said they held a favorable view. MAGA Republicans fared worse overall, with 50% viewing them unfavorably and 32% viewing them favorably.