Republican Victor Marx taps George Markert as his lieutenant governor pick in Colorado’s gubernatorial race

Colorado Republican gubernatorial nominee Victor Marx named George Markert, a retired Marine colonel, as his running mate for lieutenant governor Friday morning, saying the former U.S. Senate candidate will bring “exceptional character, proven leadership and a lifetime of serving others” to the ticket.

Marx is facing Democratic nominee Phil Weiser, the state’s attorney general, and independent candidate Greg Lopez, a former Republican congressman, in the race to succeed Democratic Gov. Jared Polis next year, who faces term limits.

The announcement comes nine weeks before county clerks can start sending out mail ballots for the Nov. 3 election.

Last week, Weiser announced that his choice for the No. 2 position was Jefferson County Commissioner Lesley Dahlkemper, a former president of the county’s school board. Lopez, who successfully petitioned onto the ballot, earlier named Taralyn Romero, a former health care administrator and Jefferson County property rights activist, as his potential lieutenant governor.

“It’s an opportunity to serve,” Markert said on 710KNUS after Marx introduced him on air.

Markert, who settled his family in Broomfield after retiring from three decades in the Marine Corps, sought the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by incumbent John Hickenlooper but failed to make the primary ballot.

Marx made the announcement on the Jeff and Bill Show, putting to rest days of public speculation that included guesses that one of the conservative talk show’s hosts, Jeff Hunt, would be his pick. Hunt told Colorado Politics on Thursday that he’d given the Marx campaign a list of names to consider, but he wasn’t the candidate.

Friday was the deadline for Colorado’s major party gubernatorial nominees to designate running mates, falling seven days after state election officials certified results of the June 30 primary.

Marx narrowly prevailed in the three-way Republican primary, edging past state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton, by less than 1 percentage point. State Rep. Scott Bottoms, R-Colorado Springs, trailed.

The Marx campaign suggested last week that his pick wouldn’t be someone “from inside the existing system.”

“Victor believes it’s time to bring in experienced leaders from business, technology, public safety and the military to modernize state government and deliver measurable results for taxpayers,” campaign spokesperson Rachael Flick told Colorado Politics in an email, contrasting Marx’s choice with Dahlkemper, who has held elected office for more than a decade.