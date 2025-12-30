Phil Weiser, Democratic candidate for Colorado governor

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has joined a crowded field of candidates vying for the state’s top spot as governor with Gov. Jared Polis reaching term limits in 2026.

Weiser, the 39th Attorney General of Colorado, was elected the state’s chief legal officer in 2018 and re-elected in 2022. Before state service, Weiser was Dean of the University of Colorado Law School and a law professor. He also served in senior roles in the U.S. Department of Justice and the White House National Economic Council and clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justices Byron R. White and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.