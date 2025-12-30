Jason Mikesell, Republican candidate for Colorado governor

Jason Mikesell joins a crowded field of Republican candidates for governor. With Gov. Jared Polis being term-limited, Colorado will elect a new leader in 2026.

Mikesell is a veteran law enforcement leader and the elected Sheriff of Teller County, bringing over two decades of public safety experience. A third-generation Colorado native, Mikesell began his career as a peace officer in Park County and rose through the ranks in Teller County, serving on SWAT teams and leading detention and operations units before being appointed sheriff by county commissioners and subsequently elected to two terms.