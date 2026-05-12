Superintendent Michael Gaal on why schools work better without union contracts | The OpEdge Podcast

In the latest episode of The OpEdge — The Gazette’s new opinion podcast — Colorado Springs District 11 Superintendent Michael Gaal reveals why teachers’ union contracts hold schools back.

Gaal tells OpEdge host and investigative columnist Jimmy Sengenberger how ending D-11’s labor contract unleashed flexibility on teacher pay, staffing and accountability, while arguing school choice and innovation are key to improving education in Colorado.

To keep up to date on the latest episodes The OpEdge — hosted regularly by Sengenberger and Deputy Opinion Editor Antonio Olivero — subscribe now on YouTube or your favorite audio podcast app: