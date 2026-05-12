Colorado bill on lobbyist registration awaits final decision from the governor

A bipartisan bill requiring greater disclosure from legislative liaisons and state agency lobbyists is now in limbo. Despite broad support in both the Colorado House and Senate, Gov. Jared Polis is reportedly considering a veto.

Senate Bill 117, sponsored by Sens. Lisa Cutter, D-Evergreen, and Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells, and Reps. Dusty Johnson, R-Fort Morgan, and Meg Froelich, D-Englewood, would require legislative liaisons, judicial lobbyists, and individuals who lobby on behalf of the governor’s office to register with the Secretary of State.

The bill also requires those individuals to submit monthly disclosure statements listing the bills they have lobbied on or intend to lobby for. It further allows the Judicial Department to appoint one legislative liaison for each of its independent agencies, who may lobby on behalf of their department or agency.

The bill passed unanimously through every committee and by 30-4 in the Senate and 62-2 in the House. Notably, House Democratic leadership — Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, and Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge — were the two opposing votes.

Sponsors say the bill was borne out of frustration with the governor and his lobbyists, both within the governor’s office and state agencies, according to supporters of the measure.

Johnson told Colorado Politics that legislators have tried to offer exemptions and a compromise. But she was reportedly told the governor’s office was too busy with other bills and didn’t have time to monitor them all.

Johnson argued that the administration’s lobbyists should play by the same rules as any other lobbyist. She noted that taxpayers pay the salaries of the administration’s lobbyists, which is one reason for more transparency.

“The people deserve to know what’s happening, and this will create a fair playing field,” Johnson told her colleagues on the House Floor.

Despite overwhelming support for the bill, if the governor vetoes it, it won’t become law — the window for legislators to override a gubernatorial veto has closed, as the 2026 legislative session wraps up on Wednesday.

Marianne Goodland contributed to this story.