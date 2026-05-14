Strengthening Colorado’s mental-health workforce | GUEST COLUMN

By Kyle Brown and Lindsay Gilchrist

More than 1.2 million Coloradans live with a diagnosed mental health condition, and in 2023, one in five people seeking care were unable to get the treatment they needed. Overwhelmingly, insurance delays and inadequate provider networks are to blame. A recent study found credentialing for providers takes up to 133 days on average for approval, leaving many with little access to in-network care. Additionally, many patients face frustrating “ghost networks” where providers are unreachable or unavailable. This results in wasted time for patients who are simply trying to access care.

As policymakers, we have the responsibility — and the power — to break this cycle. By strengthening and expanding our mental health workforce, we can ensure every Coloradan has access to the affordable, high-quality care they deserve. That’s exactly what the Provider Participation in Health Insurance Act, House Bill 26-1002, recently signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis, aims to do. This legislation is a meaningful step forward for both providers and the Coloradans who rely on them.

Timely care is at the heart of this legislation. By requiring insurance networks to maintain up-to-date provider directories, we can reduce the time patients spend searching for local, in-network providers. This simple yet effective policy shift ensures more Coloradans can focus on getting care, not chasing it.

One of the key ways this law expands access to care is by removing barriers that keep qualified mental health professionals out of the workforce. Today, too many Coloradans face long wait times or can’t find an in-network provider at all. Part of the problem is therapists and psychiatrists are often paid significantly less than other medical professionals, and early-career providers frequently go unpaid for thousands of hours of required training. This law addresses those gaps by requiring insurers to reimburse pre-licensed providers working under supervision — bringing more providers into the system and helping patients get care faster.

Building on this support for emerging professionals, the bill also realigns the requirements for social-work candidates, bringing them in line with the majority of state standards. This change helps quickly integrate trained social workers into the workforce, addressing critical gaps in service and reducing the burden on existing providers. More professionals delivering care means shorter wait times for patients and faster access to the treatment they need.

Colorado has long been a leader in mental health policy, from supporting youth mental health services and enhancing crisis care to strengthening community mental health funding and safeguarding patient rights. The Provider Participation in Health Insurance Act builds on these efforts by prioritizing the well-being of mental health professionals, ensuring they can do their vital work without unnecessary barriers. Though we’re proud of the progress we’ve made, we know the work isn’t done. We’ll continue fighting until every Coloradan can get the mental health care they need — when they need it.

Kyle Brown represents House District 12 in the Colorado state legislature. He is a co-sponsor of HB26-1002 and a member of the Joint Budget Committee, and he previously served as chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee. Lindsay Gilchrist represents House District 8 in the Colorado state legislature. She is a co-sponsor of HB26-1002, chairwoman of the Health and Health Services Committee and a member of the House Education Committee.