Gov. Polis, please veto House Bill 1210 | FEEDBACK

As Gov. Jared Polis reviews House Bill 1210, I hope he will think about families like mine.

For people trying to balance work, parenting and rising costs, discounts from delivery apps are an important part of how I take care of my family.

Let me explain: for a long time, I didn’t have a car. When you’re raising kids without reliable transportation, even basic errands can be hard. I use DoorDash for everything from meals from our favorite restaurants to household items my family needs. Delivery apps give me more time to spend with my kids, instead of running around town to get groceries, and they save me real cash with coupons and deals based on the items we order most.

Today, every dollar matters. That’s why promotions and discounts are so important. Like at Big Daddy’s Pizza, our favorite spot, where I use their buy-one-get-one deal all the time. Perks may not sound like a big deal to some, but it really matters when you’re feeding a family and trying to stay within a budget.

That’s why HB 1210 worries me. It would make it harder for restaurants or delivery apps to offer personalized promotions, and working families would feel that immediately if this bill were to become law.

For me, delivery apps have never been about luxury — they save me real time and money. We’re all under pressure, and lawmakers should be protecting affordable options, not making them harder to access. I urge Gov. Polis to veto HB 1210.

– Deontay Chatman

Denver

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