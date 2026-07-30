Jeffco taxpayers could be on the hook for a possible child sex assault settlement

Taxpayers may end up on the hook for a child sexual assault settlement, possibly worth up to $15 million, after Jeffco Public Schools failed to notify its insurance company in a timely manner about the case.

The incident stems from the Imagine Kay Ewer case. Ewer, a former paraprofessional in the district, groomed and sexually abused a special needs student for several months in 2023. Ewer pleaded guilty in 2024 to criminal charges for providing drugs and alcohol, and engaging in several sexual acts with the then-16-year-old disabled student.

Ewer received a four-year prison sentence followed by 10-years-to-life probation last year.

According to documents obtained by The Denver Gazette, Jeffco and its legal counsel in August 2025 received a demand letter from Parker Lipman, a law firm representing the victim and his family. In the letter, attorney Dan Lipman wrote that his firm was seeking to give Jeffco an opportunity to resolve matters before resorting to litigation.

Lipman wrote in the letter that he expected to make a damages claim in the range of $15 million should the case be taken to court. As of Thursday, a lawsuit has yet to be filed.

When contacted by The Denver Gazette, Lipman declined comment.

In September 2025, Jeffco sent the demand letter to its insurance provider, Genesis, according to district email correspondence obtained by The Denver Gazette. In October 2025, Gary Seligman, a lawyer representing Genesis, wrote to Jeffco that the claim could not be covered.

Under the details of the district’s coverage policy, misconduct cases must be reported to insurance within 120 days of the district learning of them in order for any settlement to be covered, which includes up to $5 million per case.

Jeffco did not inform Genesis of Ewer’s case until the district sent the demand letter, roughly 20 months after the district should have first learned of the misconduct, according to the letter written by Seligman.

Ewer was placed on leave by Jeffco in November 2023, was fired in December 2023, and arrested in January 2024. The district also informed Brady Exploration High School staff and families of Ewer’s arrest in April 2024, according to the correspondence.

When asked for comment by The Denver Gazette, Jeffco officials did not explain why the district did not inform the insurance company about Ewer’s case within the 120-day window, but said the district is contesting Genesis’ denial of coverage.

“Jeffco Public Schools is actively contesting the insurance carrier’s denial of coverage, as the district disagrees with how the carrier has interpreted and characterized this matter,” the district said in a statement. Citing the open legal matter, Jeffco declined to comment on how any potential settlement would be paid for.

Parker Lipman is also representing the family of the victim of Chloe Castro, a former counselor in the district who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a student, according to the correspondence. Castro was sentenced to 20 years of probation in April.

In that case, Lipman wrote that his client would be seeking damages up to $10 million and asked Jeffco to investigate her conduct. A lawsuit against the district has not been filed relating to Castro as of Thursday.

Jeffco reported that case to its insurance company within the required window, according to the correspondence. The district also informed its insurance company about the James Michael Chevrier case six days after opening an investigation into his conduct, despite no claim being made against the district by Chevrier’s victim.

Paying for a large lawsuit settlement out of its own pockets could prove difficult for Jeffco, as the district is already facing budget shortfalls. As a public school district, Jeffco’s funding is derived from taxpayers, with 56% of its budget coming from local taxes, 40% from the state and 4% from the federal government.

Over the past few years, the district has faced budget deficits in the range of tens of millions of dollars and is currently at risk of losing $55 million in federal funding.

The Department of Education has repeatedly threatened to revoke funding from the district unless Jeffco changes its policies on gender identity relating to school bathroom usage, sports team participation and overnight trip accommodations. Jeffco filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court seeking to block the federal government’s threats to withhold funding.

The district is currently considering asking taxpayers to pass a $135 million tax rate increase in November to cover the deficits.

Ewer’s case is one of many sexual abuse cases impacting Jeffco schools over the past few years. Several former staff members and teachers, including former chief of schools David Weiss, have been arrested and prosecuted on sexual misconduct-related charges.

Weiss died by suicide two weeks after he was fired from the district. He was under investigation on child pornography charges and had allegedly used Bitcoin to purchase illegal materials.