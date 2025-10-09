Colorado Republicans Gabe Evans, Bill Owens endorse Barb Kirkmeyer’s gubernatorial campaign

Republican State Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer’s campaign to be Colorado’s next governor has landed endorsements from the last Republican to unseat a Democratic member of Congress in the state and the last Republican to be elected governor.

U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans and former Gov. Bill Owens said in their respective endorsements that Kirkmeyer’s experience in all levels of government makes the Brighton legislator uniquely qualified to win an office that has eluded the GOP for the last two decades.

Kirkmeyer is one of 19 Republicans running in next year’s primary for the job held by term-limited Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Attorney General Phil Weiser, who also faces term limits, are the leading candidates for their party’s nomination.

Owens, a former state treasurer and state lawmaker, is the only Republican to have served as governor in the last 50 years. He served two terms, from 1999 to 2007.

Evans, a former state lawmaker, unseated Democratic U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo last year in the 8th Congressional District, the state’s most competitive seat. Kirkmeyer lost a bid to represent the district to Caraveo in 2022 by about the same slim margin as Evans enjoyed in his win.

“As a former law enforcement officer and now a congressman, I know firsthand the importance of strong leadership when it comes to keeping our communities safe,” Evans said in a statement.

“Barb Kirkmeyer has been a tireless advocate for public safety in Colorado,” he added. “She understands that protecting families begins with supporting law enforcement, addressing rising crime, and ensuring that our communities are safe for future generations.”

Citing their “long history of working together” — Kirkmeyer ran the Department of Local Affairs in the Owens administration — Owens said in a statement that Kirkmeyer is “exactly what Colorado needs in this moment.”

“Being an effective governor requires core principles, vision, energy and the ability to connect with people,” Owens said. “Barb has all of that and more. She goes anywhere, takes on any issue, and talks to anyone. She takes on the toughest challenges with determination because she truly cares about the people of our state.”

Both Evans and Owens said Kirkmeyer has the know-how to tackle Colorado’s biggest challenges, from public safety to affordability.

“We need a governor who not only understands the challenges here at home, but who also knows how to partner with Congress and the president to make fundamental conservative change and get things done,” Evans said. “Barb Kirkmeyer has the experience, the tenacity, and the relationships to make sure Colorado has a strong voice at the table. Together, we can advance policies that keep families safe, strengthen our economy, and protect the Colorado way of life. It’s time!”

Owens pitched his one-time lieutenant as a “difference-maker.”

“If Coloradans are ready to disrupt the status quo and bring about much-needed change — affordability, lower cost of government, safety, better roads, and excellence in our schools — Barb Kirkmeyer is their candidate,” Owens said. “I am proud to endorse Barb Kirkmeyer for Governor because she offers a real opportunity to break the left’s iron grip on our politics and restore Colorado as an affordable place to live, work, and raise a family. It is time for strong leadership, and Barb Kirkmeyer is the right person for the job.”

Kirkmeyer said she is honored to receive the Republicans’ support.

Referring to Evans’ endorsement, Kirkmeyer said, “We share a vision for a safer, stronger, more affordable Colorado, and I look forward to working side by side to make that vision a reality.”

Owens, she said, is a leader who “understands that Colorado is at a crossroads.”

“With his trust and encouragement, I am more determined than ever to bring common-sense, conservative solutions to the Governor’s Office,” Kirkmeyer said.

Other Republicans seeking the office include former U.S. Rep. Greg Lopez; state Sen. Mark Baisley, R-Woodland Park; state Rep. Scott Bottoms, R-Colorado Springs; Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell; ministry leader Victor Marx; trial attorney Will McBride; and former congressional candidate Joshua Griffin.

Colorado’s primary election is June 30, 2026.