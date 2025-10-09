Colorado agent resigns after citation for being married to 2 people
A Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent has resigned after being cited with bigamy, according to a news release by the agency on Thursday.
Joe Somosky was cited in July for being married to two people and resigned in lieu of termination after an internal investigation by CBI.
Somosky’s next court appearance for allegedly committing bigamy, a second-degree misdemeanor, is Oct. 21.
Tags :local bigamy colorado bureau of investigation crime Internal Investigation news Resign In Lieu Of Termination