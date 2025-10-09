NEWSLETTERS
Colorado agent resigns after citation for being married to 2 people

By 10/09/2025 | updated 18 hours ago
Former Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Joe Somosky. (Courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

A Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent has resigned after being cited with bigamy, according to a news release by the agency on Thursday.

Joe Somosky was cited in July for being married to two people and resigned in lieu of termination after an internal investigation by CBI.

Somosky’s next court appearance for allegedly committing bigamy, a second-degree misdemeanor, is Oct. 21.

Avatar photo
Cleo Westin

Reporter

