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Colorado Politics Calendar Apr. 27-May 3

By 04/25/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
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CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, APR. 27

  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood
  • (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: A Dem Good Time, 5-7 p.m., 555 Colorado Ave., Grand Junction
  • (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: SE FoCo Regional Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 4709 S. Timberline Rd., Fort Collins
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 Code: 744847 to join the meeting 
  • (D) Grand County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@grandcountydems.org to RSVP 

TUESDAY, APR. 28

  • (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
  • (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Veteran’s Council, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee, 6-7:15 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to RSVP 
  • (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6-9 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 24 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information 
  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 27 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact jonah.hearne@regan.com for more information 
  • (D) Denver Democratic Party: Climate Crisis Council Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP at www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/climate 

WEDNESDAY, APR. 29

  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Book Club—Venezuela, The Present as Struggle, 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver 
  • (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting 

THURSDAY, APR. 30

FRIDAY, MAY 1

  • (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver
  • (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
  • (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: First Friday Events, 5-8 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction
  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, MAY 2

  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Bylaws Committee Meeting, 7:30-10 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information 
  • (D) Eagle County Democratic Party: 26th Annual Highway Cleanup with Young Dems, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., MM 164-165, Hwy. 6, Eagle
  • (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver
  • Aurora NAACP: General Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora 
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Listwork 101-Socialist Night School, 1-2:30 p.m., RSVP at https://actionnetwork.org/events/listwork-101-socialist-night-school 
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Book Club, 4-6 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

SUNDAY, MAY 3

  • (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Northern Colorado Labor Council May Day Picnic, 12-3 p.m., 1420 E. Stuart St., Fort Collins
  • (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 PO Training, 3:30-5:30 p.m., 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver
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Rachael Wright, Special to Colorado Politics

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