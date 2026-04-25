Colorado Politics Calendar Apr. 27-May 3

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, APR. 27

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: A Dem Good Time , 5-7 p.m., 555 Colorado Ave., Grand Junction

, 5-7 p.m., 555 Colorado Ave., Grand Junction (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: SE FoCo Regional Meeting , 6-8 p.m., 4709 S. Timberline Rd., Fort Collins

, 6-8 p.m., 4709 S. Timberline Rd., Fort Collins (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group , 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 Code: 744847 to join the meeting

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 Code: 744847 to join the meeting (D) Grand County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@grandcountydems.org to RSVP

TUESDAY, APR. 28

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting , 4-5:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora

, 4-5:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Veteran’s Council , 5:30-6:30 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction

, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee , 6-7:15 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to RSVP

, 6-7:15 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to RSVP (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives , 6-9 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock

, 6-9 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 24 Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 27 Meeting , 7-8:30 p.m., contact jonah.hearne@regan.com for more information

, 7-8:30 p.m., contact jonah.hearne@regan.com for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: Climate Crisis Council Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP at www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/climate

WEDNESDAY, APR. 29

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Book Club—Venezuela, The Present as Struggle , 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting

THURSDAY, APR. 30

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall , 6-7 p.m., RSVP at https://www.coloradodems.org/events

, 6-7 p.m., RSVP at https://www.coloradodems.org/events (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

, 6:30-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee Meeting , 7-8 p.m., RSVP at denverdsa.org/events

, 7-8 p.m., RSVP at denverdsa.org/events (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call , 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP at https://actionnetwork.org/campaigns/2026-denver-dsa-orientations/

, 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP at https://actionnetwork.org/campaigns/2026-denver-dsa-orientations/ (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 7:30-9 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82848768772 to join the meeting

FRIDAY, MAY 1

(R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast , 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver

, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: First Friday Events , 5-8 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction

, 5-8 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, MAY 2

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Bylaws Committee Meeting , 7:30-10 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information

, 7:30-10 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information (D) Eagle County Democratic Party: 26th Annual Highway Cleanup with Young Dems , 9 a.m.-12 p.m., MM 164-165, Hwy. 6, Eagle

, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., MM 164-165, Hwy. 6, Eagle (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Meeting , 10-11 a.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver

, 10-11 a.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver Aurora NAACP: General Meeting , 10-11:30 a.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora

, 10-11:30 a.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Listwork 101-Socialist Night School , 1-2:30 p.m., RSVP at https://actionnetwork.org/events/listwork-101-socialist-night-school

, 1-2:30 p.m., RSVP at https://actionnetwork.org/events/listwork-101-socialist-night-school (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Book Club, 4-6 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

SUNDAY, MAY 3