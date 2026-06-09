Mental Health Colorado names 2026 legislators of the year

Six state lawmakers have received recognition from the advocacy organization Mental Health Colorado for their mental health policy work during the 2026 legislative session.

“Mental Health Colorado’s work to pass laws, change practices, and build a movement depends on courageous advocates and bipartisan leaders who are willing to champion this work,” said Mental Health Colorado president and CEO Vincent Atchity. “This year’s honorees demonstrated extraordinary dedication to improving lives, expanding access to care, reducing health-based discrimination, and ensuring Colorado continues leading the nation in mental health policy.”

Advocates for Senate Bill 60, which requires youth sports coaches to undergo training on the potential mental health impacts of concussion, also received awards. The bill is named in honor of Alyssa Peterson, who committed suicide after a concussion.

Alyssa’s mother, Stella Deslongchamp, and sister, Emily Peterson, were honored with the Advocate of the Year Award, as were Dr. Mark Allen, a sports psychiatrist, and former Denver Broncos running back Montee Ball, who testified in favor of the bill.

The sponsors of Senate Bill 060, Sens. Lindsey, Daugherty, D-Arvada, and Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells, and Reps. Eliza Hamrick, D-Centennial, and Ty Winter, R-Trinidad, also received awards for their work on the measure.

Rep. Gretchen Rydin, D-Littleton, also received a Legislator of the Year Award. Rydin, a therapist, sponsored several bills related to mental and behavioral health for children and adults this legislative session.

Senate Minority Leader Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa, received a Continuing Champion Award for his role in passing legislation on behavioral health workforce development, crisis response, secure transportation services, and options for individuals declared incompetent to stand trial.

“This year’s champions reflect the bipartisan, community-driven collaboration necessary to create meaningful progress on mental health,” said Atchity. “Their leadership is helping build a Colorado where every person has the opportunity to thrive.”