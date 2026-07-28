Fauci’s private COVID-19 diaries: Six takeaways on fame, prize money and the lab leak debate

Anthony Fauci’s private writings from 2020 and beyond portray a public health official who was fixated on his growing celebrity while privately grappling with a pandemic response he believed was chaotic, leaderless and consumed by internal rivalries.

The writings of the nation’s former leading medical voice during the COVID-19 pandemic are part of a 1,141-page release published by Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Rand Paul (R-KY) last week ahead of Fauci’s scheduled testimony on Wednesday.

Paul, a longtime critic of Fauci, has characterized the documents as evidence that the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director misled Congress and placed personal interests above transparency.

Fauci has previously rejected Paul’s allegations.

The committee separately released records concerning Fauci’s awards and prize money. Those documents show federal ethics officials reviewing the awards, approving some payments and prohibiting others. They do not contain a finding that Fauci violated ethics rules.

Here are six key takeaways.

1. Fauci closely tracked his public image

Fauci’s diary is part pandemic record and part personal press archive. Hundreds of entries list interviews, flattering articles, celebrity encounters and awards.

On April 5, 2020, as COVID-19 cases and deaths climbed, Fauci noted a “nice article” in the Washington Post about his relationship with former White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Deborah Birx and a “beautiful profile of me” from the BBC.

The next day, he described President Donald Trump’s briefing as his “usual rambling stream of consciousness show,” then turned to his own publicity.

“Intense publicity about me continues with stories of grandmothers who have crushes on me,” Fauci wrote. “Petitions to vote me ‘Sexiest Man Alive.’ Major stories about my basketball career at Regis.”

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence listen during a briefing about the coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House in Washington. At right is Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Carolyn Kaster, The Associated Press)

Although a filmmaker was seeking access for a documentary, Fauci said he was reluctant because “the optics are bad,” adding, “My main goal is to stop this outbreak.”

Elsewhere, Fauci called himself an “international celebrity” and described his fame as “explosive and really unimaginable.”

2. Fauci worried the administration had “no plan” early into pandemic

Alongside the flattering coverage, Fauci recorded deep concern about the federal government’s competence.

On April 6, 2020, he wrote that officials lacked a clear strategy for reopening the country.

“No one is really in charge or even knows what they are doing,” Fauci wrote.

He repeated the concern on April 7, writing, “There really is no plan and no one is really in charge.”

On April 15, Fauci wrote that he discussed resigning from the White House Coronavirus Task Force with his wife. The CDC and FEMA “have no idea what they are doing,” he wrote, while calling White House briefings “a total Shit Show with POTUS rambling.”

Fauci mentioned Trump “rambling” at least 15 times across the years of diary entries that Paul made public.

Fauci worried that resigning would cause “a global explosion” and make it appear to his “many admirers” that he was “deserting the cause.” He ultimately remained in his job.

3. Diary confirms White House officials fought over his television appearances

By June 20, 2020, Fauci believed his relationship with Trump was deteriorating and simultaneously saw ex-White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin as his primary ally in the White House for landing media interviews.

“The POTUS … probably hates me by now, even though he says that he ‘loves me,’” Fauci wrote on June 20, following media reports that he and other health officials advised the president not to host a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, citing an influx of COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State.

He also accused Birx of underplaying surges in 13 states that were “on fire” and suggested he might need to “blow the whistle on her” over disagreements about clinical trials.

The entry documents the boiling point over divisions within the White House communications operation concerning the pandemic, and how desperately Fauci wanted to continue appearing in front of cameras.

“Kayleigh McEnany essentially saying that I will not be out in the press,” Fauci wrote.

“Alyssa Farah is the one hope in Comms since she clearly wants me out there,” he said of the former White House aide, who now co-hosts The View.

Fauci described being “constantly pinged” by journalists. After Trump suggested at the Tulsa rally that officials should “slow down the testing,” Fauci wrote that he answered reporters “on background or off the record.”

4. Fauci sought nominations for major awards

A separate committee release shows Fauci approaching associates about nominating him for awards and offering to provide the materials.

In 2018, after Duke University researcher Barton Haynes nominated him for the Shaw Prize, Fauci proposed another.

“There is another one that looks possible for me if you are willing to do it,” Fauci wrote. “As usual, I will supply all of the material. It is the Dan David Prize.”

Fauci subsequently asked Haynes to pursue a Heinz Award nomination and suggested how to make the case.

Haynes was a longtime collaborator whose Duke institute received substantial NIAID support. The records do not show Fauci offering funding or another benefit for a nomination, but Paul argues that the relationship raises conflict-of-interest questions.

5. NIH helped clear a nearly $900,000 payment to Fauci

The records show NIH employees assembling award materials, contacting sponsors and navigating federal ethics reviews.

Then-NIH Principal Deputy Director Lawrence Tabak told Fauci his goal was “to support you in the strongest possible way.” Officials prohibited Fauci from accepting cash from awards sponsored by Vanderbilt University and Georgia Tech because both received NIAID funding.

But they approved the Dan David Prize after determining it qualified as a bona fide public service award from a private foundation rather than a foreign government.

The award was valued at $1 million, with 10% designated for scholarships.

After its approval, one NIH employee wrote, “At last!!!!!!!” Another said, “Congratulations….you’re rich!” Fauci aide Greg Folkers said, “I want my 15%.”

Fauci later corrected his financial disclosure: “The Dan David prize that was deposited in my bank account was $899,960.00, not $901,400.”

6. Scientists initially treated a lab-leak origin seriously

On Jan. 31, 2020, Fauci recorded a call with scientists concerned about mutations in the virus and at the time Fauci appeared more seriously open to the idea that the virus originated out of an NIH-funded lab in Wuhan, China, rather than by natural origin, according to the diary entries.

“The people on the phone felt that the mutations … could not have occurred naturally,” Fauci wrote. “They raised the possibility of deliberate insertion followed by a laboratory release, with an accidental release considered more likely.”

Passengers, some wearing face masks wait for their train at a railway station in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Andy Wong, The Associated Press)

Fauci recommended convening additional experts.

Following a call the next day, he wrote that two of the scientists believed the feature could have emerged naturally, while “the rest felt that deliberate insertion was possible.”

In public, however, Fauci spent months insisting that the virus must have jumped from animals to humans and that it likely happened at a Wuhan wet market.

Several scientists soon supported a natural origin, and Fauci later cited their analysis publicly. Previously released emails revealed Fauci privately had a hand in shaping the scientific paper he would go on to cite as objective evidence of the natural origin theory.

Notably, Fauci recounted in his diary that in late July 2022, he had an “interesting” conversation with Bret Baier, saying the Fox News anchor “finally admitted” to him that the “lab leak theory really is not true” after he read two recent scientific papers at the time.

In January 2025, years after the pandemic began, the CIA concluded that the virus most likely originated from a Chinese laboratory.

That reassessment, based on a review of existing intelligence rather than new evidence, brought the CIA into alignment with the FBI and Department of Energy, which had already established a laboratory-related origin with “moderate confidence” and “low confidence” assessments, respectively.

Fauci is scheduled to appear before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.