At Colorado’s 150th anniversary, leaders offer birthday wishes

As Colorado’s 150th anniversary approaches, leaders from across the state reflect on the spirit that binds the plains, mountains, Western Slope and Front Range — a shared commitment, they underscored, to opportunity, community, stewardship and personal freedom.

Their tributes highlight Colorado’s enduring character: a state where communities thrive, public lands are cherished and generations continue to build a future rooted in resilience and possibility.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during Colorado Politics’ annual legislative event at History Colorado Museum on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Denver, Colorado. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was the guest speaker. (Rebecca Slezak For The Denver Gazette)

A celebration of authenticity, opportunity and a future built for all

To me, Colorado means the opportunity to live authentically, a breath of fresh mountain air at the highest peaks, a safe state where families can grow and thrive and a place where personal freedoms are cherished, not threatened. Colorado is my home, and I have had the privilege to give back and serve the communities that helped make me who I am today. I began my public service career on the Colorado Board of Education, then as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and as the 43rd Governor of Colorado. Celebrating Colorado’s 150th birthday is a time for us to look back on everything we have accomplished, and everything we have still to accomplish in order to build our Colorado for all. Traveling across the state, I have had the privilege to meet with and hear from our communities on what makes Colorado the best place to live, work, play, grow a business and start a family.

I am proud to have delivered on promises made to support all Coloradans, from Universal Preschool (UPK) helping Colorado children and families. Delivering on more housing Coloradans can afford closer to transit, jobs and good schools. Protecting Colorado’s environment, natural resources and animals that call Colorado home. Coloradans take pride in the places we represent from the Southern Plains home to our thriving agricultural communities, the Western slope booming with winter enthusiasts and beautiful vistas and the Front Range buzzing with young entrepreneurs, thriving businesses and great sports teams (even the Rockies). As we celebrate Colorado’s 150th birthday I am proud of the progress we have made and encourage the next generation of Coloradans to reach even higher and build an even better version of the state we all call home.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Capitol Hill, Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein, The Associated Press)

Colorado is a place defined by its future

Colorado’s story is one of resourcefulness, reinvention and resilience.

Everyone talks about the rugged, risk-taking individuals who left behind everything they knew and moved to venture west in search of a better life. Yet the West was built with more barn raisings than shootouts. Building a thriving state took grit, ingenuity and a shared sense of purpose.

When the transcontinental railroad threatened to leave Colorado behind, a small group of citizens and leaders came together to build a rail connection to Cheyenne and preserve our vitality. Faced with a choking brown cloud over the Denver metro area, communities and industry joined forces to protect our environment and grow our economy. And after the largest fire in Colorado history threatened to burn over 200,000 acres, firefighters traveled from across the state to lend a hand and extinguish the blaze. Time and again, whether in aerospace, renewable energy or quantum computing, Colorado has embraced innovation to forge a brighter tomorrow.

Today, we face yet another period of transformation and uncertainty. Rising costs, housing shortages and strained infrastructure are putting the Colorado dream out of reach for too many hardworking families. Climate change is fueling larger and larger wildfires and prolonged droughts, while artificial intelligence is reshaping how we live and work.

Our state has never shied away from change or challenge. That’s why we should be bullish about our next 150 years. Because Colorado is a place that’s always defined more by its future than its past.

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade says he appreciates the beauty of the Garden of the Gods. (Courtesy of Yemi Mobolade)

Dear Colorado: Thank you for the opportunity, the community and the future we can build

As an immigrant who chose America and who chose Colorado as home, I arrived believing that people from different backgrounds, beliefs and life experiences could come together to build something greater than themselves.

That spirit is woven into the very fabric of our state. For 150 years, Colorado has been defined by pioneers, builders, innovators, entrepreneurs, public servants and Dreamers who saw possibility where others saw obstacles. They came from different places and backgrounds, yet they shared a common determination to create a better future.

Today, as we celebrate this milestone, we do so in a moment when many Americans feel divided and disconnected. Yet I remain hopeful. As one of only a handful of independent mayors leading a major American city, I have seen firsthand that our greatest progress happens when we focus less on what separates us and more on what unites us. We can disagree without dehumanizing and hold different views while remaining committed to a shared future.

My hope for Colorado’s next 150 years is that we remain a state that values opportunity, belonging, innovation and local leadership. A state that trusts communities to help shape their own future and restores local control so cities can address local challenges with local solutions.

The American story has never been perfect, but it has always been propelled forward by people who chose hope over cynicism and possibility over fear.

That is the Colorado I love. That is the America I chose. And that is the future I believe we can build together, for the next 150 years and beyond.



Yemi Mobolade, mayor of Colorado Springs

House Speaker Julie McClusky (Courtesy photo)

Colorado is more than where we live

Colorado is more than where I live. Just beyond my community, I can step into quiet forests, open trails and wild places that remind me to slow down. Looking up at the snow-covered peaks gives me perspective, and the icy rushing rivers remind me that strength comes from persistence. These places ground me, give me hope and remind me why I choose to call Colorado home.

The Colorado spirit is defined by independence, resilience and possibility. Colorado’s legacy is the legacy of the West: the determination of Indigenous people, pioneers, miners and farmers who built lives from rugged landscapes, alongside the dreamers who now launch rockets and shape new, innovative futures. It is a state woven together by the hard-won adventures of the great outdoors, the hum of busy city commerce and the steady determination of rural agriculture. It’s a state proud of its people’s diversity, where working families chart their own path to the Colorado dream.

Open skies, open doors and open hearts define its character. Colorado is both a place of enduring history and boundless opportunity. It inspires me to climb higher, treasure the past and write the next chapter of its story.

Colorado House Speaker Julie McCluskie

Jarvis Caldwell celebrates Colorado with the younger generation. (Courtesy photo)

Colorado is far more than a postcard

While Colorado may be known for its mountains and scenic views, to me, Colorado is far more than a postcard. It is home. It is a state defined by beauty, faith, dignity and the hard work of generations of Coloradans.

Having the honor of representing Northern El Paso County, I see every day what makes this state

Exceptional. From the highest points of our biggest peaks to the lowest valleys of the eastern plains, Colorado carries the enduring spirit of the American west.

Colorado is also a place of service. The United States Air Force Academy in House District 20 stands as a constant reminder of my family’s service. As both me and I have served in the U.S. Air Force, we know that Colorado cadets commit themselves to something greater. Serving

God, country and the people of this great union.

Colorado is where my family and I call home, because it is a state of unimaginable promise. The Colorado state seal reads “Nil Sine Numine” which means “Nothing Without Providence.”

I believe those words matter as much today as they did 150 years ago, and that God has had his hand on Colorado since the very beginning. If we remain grounded in faith, courage and the values that have always defined Colorado, I believe he will continue to strengthen and preserve this great state for the next 150 years and beyond.

Colorado House Minority Leader Jarvis Caldwell

Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, 2021. (Courtesy of Colorado General Assembly)

A generational tribute to the people and mountains that built the state

Reflecting on 150 years as a state, it is special to think about the women and men who contributed to the tapestry that continues to be woven. My great-great-grandparents moved to the San Luis Valley in 1887, and the letters they wrote reveal the same awe, attraction and longing to explore the Rocky Mountains that we have today. From the Utes to modern-day ranchers, hunters, campers, hikers, Sunday drivers, climbers, Coloradans are mountain people and it’s our majestic peaks that connect the past to the present.

The mountains may attract emigrants to Colorado, but it’s the people who have shaped the history. I recall my Grandpa Howard talk about the day Chipeta and Buckskin Charlie stopped by the family farm in Delta County. I’ve often thought how remarkable it would have been to actually meet titans in Colorado’s earlier history.

Every day in the House of Representatives, I’d look up at the Barney Ford window and think how incredible it was that a former slave who became a captain of industry used his influence to block statehood until assurances were in place that Colorado would be a free state.

Innovation has been a bedrock of Coloradans, whether farmers and ranchers using duct tape and baling twine to Nikola Tesla developing AC power in Colorado Springs and a mine in Telluride being the first in the nation to commercially use AC electricity.

As a fifth-generation Coloradan, it has been incredibly special to serve in the legislature during our 150th and contribute to our tapestry. Colorado is a special place, made so by the people and the mountains.

Colorado Rep. Matt Soper of Delta

Colorado Rep. Eliza Hemarick of Centennial says her favorite place in Colorado is Red Feather Lakes, where four generations of her family and friends have hiked, swam, fished, paddleboarded, ridden horses and shared meals. (Courtesy of Eliza Hemarick)

From classroom to community, a teacher’s tribute to Colorado’s spirit and identity

I moved to Colorado right out of college, following my dreams and I have been a proud Coloradan ever since.

Colorado’s geography, history and its people have shaped this state into one of fierce independence, love of the outdoors, innovation, diversity, respect and community.

As a high school teacher of 32 years, I taught students from all over the world who inspired me daily and reminded me of the promise and opportunity Colorado has always offered to those who settle here.

Colorado is a glorious array of cultures and history, as vibrant and changing as our weather. Inquisitiveness, initiative, ingenuity and passion are deeply embedded in the Colorado psyche and inspire and propel me daily to do all that I can for the people of this great state.

Colorado Rep. Eliza Hemarick of Centennial

Colorado House Majority Leader Monica Duran is participating in a parade in Wheat Ridge (Courtesy of Monica Duran)

A Colorado life: From young mother to state lawmaker, gratitude defines the journey

Colorado has been the place where some of the most important chapters of my life have unfolded.

As a young mother, I moved to Colorado with my son, looking for opportunity and a place to build a better future. It was here that I met my late husband, Steve and together we built a life grounded in family, community and service.

We raised our sons in Wheat Ridge, where weekends often meant camping under Colorado’s star-filled skies, fishing in our mountain lakes, exploring the outdoors or enjoying simple traditions like a trip to Lakeside Amusement Park. Watching my children grow up with a deep appreciation for Colorado’s natural beauty and strong sense of community remains one of my greatest joys.

I’ve celebrated this community through traditions like the Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival, shared cups of coffee with friends at cozy cafes where they always remember me by name and experienced firsthand the strong sense of belonging that makes Colorado so special.

My journey of service began on the local fire board, continued on the Wheat Ridge City Council and today allows me the privilege of serving the people of Colorado in the State House. Every step has been driven by a desire to give back to the state and communities that have given so much to my family and me.

As Colorado celebrates its 150th anniversary, I am filled with gratitude for the people, places and experiences that shaped my life. Colorado welcomed me, gave my family the opportunity to thrive and taught me the value of community. It will always be home.

House Majority Leader Monica Duran

Rep. Ryan Gonzales of Greeley says the Rocky Mountain National Park, which demonstrates the beauty of Colorado, has been one of his favorite places to see and be. The park showcases Colorado’s magnificent and magical landscapes, he says. (Courtesy of Ryan Gonzales)

A Colorado journey rooted in opportunity, diversity and the freedom to rise

Growing up in Colorado, I discovered what true freedom means. After my parents immigrated from Mexico to the United States and a short stint in California, they chose Colorado as the place to build our future. It was here, against the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, that the American Dream became a reality for my family. The state didn’t just offer us a place to live; it afforded me a world-class education and a profound appreciation for the natural beauty that defines our home. These foundational opportunities instilled in me a deep sense of gratitude, ultimately inspiring my career in politics. I chose public service to protect and elevate the very qualities that make Colorado so extraordinary.

Today, the absolute best part of my journey is serving House District 50. Situated in the heart of Greeley, this district is a vibrant microcosm of our entire state, beautifully reflecting all socioeconomic groups. Every day, the resilient residents and bustling local businesses remind me of Colorado’s greatest strength: its rich diversity. This community shaped me into the man I am today, and I am profoundly honored to fight for the opportunities that allow every family here to thrive.

Colorado Rep. Ryan Gonzalez, Greeley

A picture of a Colorado elk. (Courtesy of Robert Marshall)

A Colorado shaped by mountains, independence and 150 years of choosing its own way

Born in Denver. Raised in Colorado’s mountains. I grew up with millions of stars above and millions of Denver’s lights below. Experiencing the quiet stillness of a snow-covered forest in deep winter nights. As bright as day with moonlight reflecting off every flake, or moonless starlight casting dark shadows that dance around like dark gnomes and fairies. While fall winds always brought the mountain forest alive.

First time leaving the state by I70 east, agoraphobia hit me as the mountains disappeared. Like a mother’s arms, the mountains are protective. And Coloradoans protected them back. Being the only people to reject the Olympics due to a 100+ yearlong commitment to conservation, from Denver’s Mountain Parks system to Rocky Mountain National Park.

Colorado was always “free and easy” to me. Fiscal conservatism and social acceptance. We’d elect Gary Hart and Bill Armstrong to the same Senate, coupled with a continuous quarter-century of Democratic governors elected alongside Republican legislatures. Birthplace of the Libertarian Party, we legalized abortion before Roe and marijuana before anyone. Yet imposed TABOR and balanced budgets upon our government. Ayn Rand envisioned Colorado as a last bastion of freedom. But Colorado interprets that as FREEDOM FOR ALL. The second state to enact universal suffrage, but the first by popular vote. Colorado was, and is, unique. So here’s to celebrating my native state’s first 150 years. And to an even greater 150 future years for all those “born in the summer of [their] 27th year.”

Colorado Rep. Robert Marshall, Highlands Ranch

State Rep. Naquetta Ricks and her partner, Melvin Sutton. (Pam Cress, Special to Colorado Politics)

From war’s escape to Colorado’s promise

I fled the Liberian Civil War and found refuge here. Colorado didn’t just give me a place to live; it gave me a life. I’ve built businesses here, made friends here and had the privilege of serving my neighbors in the State House for three terms. Every day I show up to work, I carry that story with me because the government is supposed to work for everyone and I know firsthand what it means to need it to.

People often think of Colorado for its mountains and landscapes, but what makes this state extraordinary is its people. We are home to one of the most diverse immigrant communities in the nation, and I am proud to be part of it. When my family arrived, Coloradans welcomed us with open arms and that welcome shaped me into the person I am today.

For the next 150 years, I hope Colorado remains exactly that: a refuge, a place of belonging and a state where anyone willing to work and contribute can build something real. Colorado gave me a future, and I hope it does the same for generations to come.

Colorado Rep. Naquetta Ricks, Arapahoe County

A Colorado favorite for Sen. Judy Amabile is Mt. Sanitas. (Courtesy of Judy Amabile)

A summit that belongs to everyone: a shoutout to Colorado’s 150 years of public lands

I have hiked Mt. Sanitas more times than I can count. There are few places that help me slow down, clear my mind and appreciate this beautiful state the way Mt. Sanitas does.

The hike is not easy. You work your way up the mountain, seeing local hikers and those you’ve never met. By the time you reach the top there is a quiet sense of accomplishment and connection. Looking out over Boulder, I am always reminded how lucky we are to live in a place where public lands and natural beauty are part of everyday life. Mt. Sanitas belongs to all of us. It has welcomed longtime residents and newcomers, young children and older adults, people celebrating milestones and people simply needing a little time to think. It is one of those places that helps define Colorado.

As our state celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, I hope we continue to protect the open spaces that make Colorado special. Future generations deserve the chance to climb the trail, catch their breath at the summit and feel the same gratitude that so many of us have felt standing there.

Colorado Sen. Judy Amabile, Boulder

Cattle at the border of Elbert and El Paso counties (Courtesy of Rep. Chris Richardson)

Colorado’s plains and the people who give the state strength

When most people think of Colorado, they picture towering mountain peaks, rushing rivers and world-famous ski slopes. Those treasures are an important part of our state’s identity and deserve to be celebrated. But from my vantage point on Colorado’s central eastern plains, I am reminded that Colorado’s story is even bigger.

It is a story written across open grasslands, working farms and cattle ranches. It is found in small towns where neighbors know one another by name, volunteer firefighters answer the call at all hours and generations of families have cared for the same land while preparing it for those yet to come.

Colorado was built by people who understood self-reliance. Whether on the plains, in the mountains or in our cities and towns, Coloradans have long possessed a rugged determination to solve problems, work hard and provide for their families. Yet when a neighbor or community is in need, we step forward and help. Independence and community are not opposing values. They are partners.

Across our state, Coloradans share a deep respect for one another, for the communities we call home and for the lands and waters that sustain us. As we look to the future, we should remain committed to stewardship, service, personal responsibility and care for our neighbors.

Colorado’s greatest treasure is its people. They give our remarkable state its strength and character.

Colorado Rep. Chris Richardson, Elbert County

The Pueblo Riverwalk at sunset. (Courtesy of Duane Nava, president of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce)

Colorado has always been about opportunity

For me, Colorado has always represented opportunity.

As a lifelong Coloradan and someone who has dedicated much of my career to serving my community, I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand what makes this state extraordinary. From the towering peaks that inspire adventure to the hardworking people who build businesses, raise families and strengthen communities, Colorado’s greatest asset has always been its people.

I am especially proud to call Pueblo home. Our community embodies the grit, innovation and resilience that helped shape Colorado’s first 150 years. From our agricultural roots and industrial heritage to our growing industries and vibrant culture, Pueblo reflects the spirit that continues to drive our state forward.

Colorado’s story is one of visionaries, pioneers, entrepreneurs, educators and public servants who believed that tomorrow could be better than today. That spirit remains alive in every corner of our state.

As we celebrate this sesquicentennial milestone, my hope for Colorado’s next 150 years is that we continue to create opportunities for all communities, urban and rural alike, to thrive. May we preserve the values that brought us here while embracing innovation, collaboration and growth for future generations.

Colorado’s best days are not behind us; they are still ahead.

Duane Nava, president of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce

Editor’s note: Letters were edited for grammar and clarity.