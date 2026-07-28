NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

El Paso County rejects multi-family zoning request near Monument Academy

By 07/28/2026 | updated 17 hours ago
Monument Academy, a charter school in Lewis-Palmer School District 38, opened its long-awaited high school at the beginning of the current academic year. Pictured is a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo courtesy of Monument Academy)

The El Paso County Board of Commissioners narrowly rejected a developer’s bid to convert land from low- to high-density residential zoning.

The request, made by MA Infrastructure, LLC, would have allowed 12 units per acre on half of a 14-acre property and 30 units per acre on the other half. The land is at the corner of Walker Road and Colorado 83, adjacent to the Monument Academy – East Campus charter school and west of the community of Woodmoor in northern El Paso County.

Craig Dossey, President of Vertex Consulting and presenting on behalf of the developer, argued that the zoning change made sense in the context of the surrounding community. With the building of the school and the nearby Walden community of single-family homes, he said the area had “urban-level services” and access to a highway to support denser housing.

“This is exactly where multi-family should go,” he said in a meeting last week.

He said that the request adhered to the spirit of the county’s master plan for development.

“A community is a community with a mixture of housing, not homogeneous housing,” he said.

Multiple people came to speak in opposition, many sharing turns in giving the same presentation. They argued that the change from rural residential to multi-family was too steep a jump in zoning and would detract from the area.

David Wilson, a nearby resident, said that people moved to the community because of its low-density housing and didn’t mind a comparative lack of amenities.

“They moved there because of the wide open spaces,” he said.

Commission chair Carrie Geitner voted not to reject the proposal. She said that there was “subjectivity” in determining whether multi-family housing would fit the master plan, and that evidence was given that the request fit the criteria.

Commissioner Lauren Nelson joined her in voting against rejection.

While she said it was a hard decision since the developer made a compelling case for water access, Commissioner Holly Williams said that the change was too drastic for her.

“I can see both sides,” she said.

The final vote was 3-2 against the zoning change, which followed the earlier 6-1 recommendation of the El Paso County Planning Commission. The commission recommended a rejection based on compatibility.

Avatar photo
Savannah Eller

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Atop taxes, here's how much each Colorado resident pays in fees

Each Colorado resident paid nearly $5,000 in state-sanctioned fees last year, according to a report by a policy think tank. The report, which analyzed how fees have affected Colorado’s economy, found that fee revenue has more than tripled since 2008 — to $4,692 — and is likely to keep growing. More than 30 years after […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Crime continues to decline in Aurora, police chief says

Crime in Aurora continued to decline in the first half of 2026, according to Aurora Police Department officials. Crime overall in the city has been on a downward trend since 2024, according to APD. Between Jan. 1 and June 30, violent crime dropped 9%, from 1,236 reported incidents last year to 1,119 this year. Overall […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests