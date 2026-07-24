2026 Legends of Agriculture to be honored at fundraising dinner | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

COLORADO AGRICULTURAL LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION

Castle Rock

News: Mark and Teri Moore have been selected as the 2026 Legends of Agriculture and will be honored at a Sept. 18 dinner benefiting the Colorado Agricultural Leadership Foundation (CALF).

The event begins at 5 p.m. at CALF’s Lowell Ranch headquarters, 2330 Interstate 25, Castle Rock. The $150 tickets include cocktails, dinner, live and silent auctions and entertainment by Sarah P and The Dirty Logger.

Sponsorship packages begin at $1,500 and, like the general admission tickets, can be purchased by visiting www.thecalf.org

Teri Moore is a lifelong Coloradan, with roots in Littleton stretching back for over a century. She grew up working in her family’s restaurant, where she learned the values of hustle, community and the joy of feeding people well.

Mark Moore is a Denver native who discovered his love of agriculture through membership in 4-H and raising the steer that was named Grand Champion at the 1971 Arapahoe County Fair.

He went on to build a successful draft horse operation and, with his wife, farmed, hauled hay, skidded logs and ran hayrack rides, driving teams of six and eight horses at a time.

Mark Moore has been a commercial exhibitor at the National Western Stock Show for 36 years through Stablemaster Products, the company he co-founded with his father.

The couple’s connection to CALF began in the mid-1990s. Teri has served in several volunteer capacities, including cleaning the chicken coop, before serving on the CALF board of directors for 10 years. Mark is a current member of the board.

About the organization: The Colorado Agricultural Leadership Foundation (CALF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting all people to agriculture through authentic educational programs, community projects and leadership opportunities. Among other things, CALF provides housing for 4-H and FFA livestock projects, conducts educational programs for more than 2,000 elementary school students annually, sustains and maintains the historic Lowell Ranch as a premier working agricultural education center and encourages sound, scientific stewardship practices for agricultural lands and livestock.

Website: thecalf.org

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