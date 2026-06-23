SPIRIT Colorado celebrates power of community, people and lasting change | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

Honorary event chairs, Kristina and Jay Davidson. Spirit Colorado event, benefiting Volunteers of America, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Honorary event chairs, Kristina and Jay Davidson. Spirit Colorado event, benefiting Volunteers of America, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Mark and Catherine Sena with Sarah and Stan Sena. Spirit Colorado event, benefiting Volunteers of America, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Event Chairs, Michelle and Russell Gruber. Spirit Colorado event, benefiting Volunteers of America, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Amanda Ross and Taylor Schafbuch. Spirit Colorado event, benefiting Volunteers of America, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Honoree Tim Schultz and his wife, Debbie Jessup. Spirit Colorado event, benefiting Volunteers of America, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Dan Predovich; VOA Colorado Board co-chair, Herminia Vigil; and Mary Predovich. Spirit Colorado event, benefiting Volunteers of America, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Freya Brier, VOA Colorado Board co-chair, with Dave Schunk, President/CEO, VOA Colorado. Spirit Colorado event, benefiting Volunteers of America, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Aurora mayor Mike Coffman and Don Mares, president and CEO of The Colorado Trust. Spirit Colorado event, benefiting Volunteers of America, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Jackie Wilson; former Colorado State Senator, Janet Buckner; and Chandra Wilson. Spirit Colorado event, benefiting Volunteers of America, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Mark Cordova, Lynn Dolven and Andrew Hudson. Spirit Colorado event, benefiting Volunteers of America, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Sue Anschutz-Rodgers and Carrie Coors Tynan. Spirit Colorado event, benefiting Volunteers of America, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Darrell Anderson and Quinn Washington. Spirit Colorado event, benefiting Volunteers of America, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo

VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA-COLORADO

Denver

News: Dinner served family style — where guests serve themselves from plates and bowls filled with vegetables, starches and protein — isn’t common at $600-a-ticket fundraisers.

The exception: SPIRIT Colorado’s VIP dinner.

SPIRIT Colorado is the successor to Volunteers of America-Colorado’s longstanding gala, Western Fantasy. It’s appropriate because this homey touch reflects important elements in VOA’s success: meeting the homeless, the hungry, the disabled veterans and low-income seniors where they are, listening to their stories and lending a helping hand.

As guests helped themselves to slices of beef tenderloin, scoops of fingerling potato succotash and spoonfuls of roasted carrots and green beans from Epicurean Catering, VOA-Colorado’s president and Chief Executive Officer Dave Schunk emphasized the benefit that family-style gatherings have.

“Looking around this room reminds me of the good things that happen when we gather around a table,” he said. “Listening to more stories, sharing more stories while seated around the table, is where transformation begins.”

Michelle Gruber, a member of the VOA-Colorado board and founder of VOA-Colorado’s annual Village Toy Drive, chaired SPIRIT Colorado 2026 with her husband, Russell, of Gruber Commercial Real Estate. As co-chairs, they oversaw both the June 18 VIP dinner at ReelWorks and the June 20 festival on Larimer Street, outside VOA headquarters at 2660 Larimer St.

Michelle’s parents, Kristina and First American State Bank founder Jay Davidson, were the honorary chairmen.

In thanking the patron-level guests for their support, Russell Gruber said that he and Michelle’s enthusiasm stems from the fact that “Our family has seen firsthand the impact VOA has had on this state … how the power of community brings the power of lasting change.”

The dinner was also the occasion to present Tim Schultz with the 2026 SPIRIT award, a painting of Mt. Garfield by Denver artist Darrell Anderson.

Schultz’s 50-year history of civic involvement includes stints in local and state government, service on nonprofit boards and commissions and some 20 years as president/CEO of the Boettcher Foundation. He was introduced by the inaugural recipient, Sue Anschutz-Rodgers, a rancher, animal welfare advocate and 2006 Citizen of the West.

Receiving this honor, Schultz said, gave him time to reflect on VOA’s extensive involvement with those in need throughout the state. In his native Grand Junction, for example, Schultz noted that when its Meals on Wheels program faced closure, VOA stepped in and restored nourishing meals to hundreds of residents.

In both rural and city settings, Schultz said, “VOA does some of the best work I’ve ever seen.”

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and former state Sen. Janet Buckner were among those attending the VIP dinner. Other well-wishers included Schultz’s wife, Debbie Jessup and two of their 11 grandchildren, Sophia and Mac Freyer; Don Mares, president/CEO of The Colorado Trust; VOA board members Herminia Vigil, Freya Brier, Glenn Rippey, David Kikumoto and Andrew Hudson; Katie Kremer, who succeeded Schultz as president/CEO of the Boettcher Foundation; Chris and Dr. Ron Yaros; Quinn Washington; Brandis Becky and former Denver Bronco Reggie Rivers, who called the live auction and paddle-raise.

Net proceeds were still being tallied at press time, but the paddle raise alone brought in $61,500.

About the organization: The nonprofit, faith-based Volunteers of America-Colorado helps veterans, seniors, families and other individuals overcome homelessness, housing instability, food insecurity, poverty and other challenges as they work toward stability and greater independence.

Website: voacolorado.org

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