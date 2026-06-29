Nomination deadline announced for National Philanthropy Day awards | NONPROFIT REGISTER
ASSOCIATION OF FUNDRAISING PROFESSIONALS
Denver
News: Colorado chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has set 5 p.m. July 17 as the deadline for submitting nominations for the 2026 National Philanthropy Day Awards.
The nomination process is simple, assures DeAnn Acosta, the association’s executive director, with forms and instructions found at www.afpcc.org
The 12 award categories are:
- Inspiration Award
- Lifetime Achievement
- Outstanding Business (large or small)
- Outstanding Foundation
- Outstanding Philanthropist
- Outstanding Service Organization
- Outstanding Professional Grantmaker
- Outstanding Professional Fundraiser
- Outstanding Volunteer
- Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser
- Outstanding Youth (age 18 and under)
- Outstanding Youth Group (age 18 and under)
The awards will be presented at a luncheon held Nov. 5 in Seawell Ballroom. The Morgridge Family Foundation is the presenting sponsor for the 2026 National Philanthropy Day Colorado.
“National Philanthropy Day Colorado is a special day set aside to recognize and pay tribute to the individuals and organizations whose contributions improve the quality of our lives, our communities and our world,” Acosta adds.
For luncheon tickets and sponsorship information, email deann@afpcc.org
About the organization: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, which had its start in the late 1970s, is a membership organization that creates opportunities for fundraising professionals to network, grow professionally and advance the field.
Website: afpcc.org
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