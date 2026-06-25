Air Force Academy Band to celebrate U.S., Colorado anniversaries in Colorado Springs

The birthday candles are stocked.

Just in time for America to belly up to its 250th anniversary, and Colorado to its 150th. Amid the array of celebrations is a performance by a group from a little military institution you might have heard of — the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The AFA Concert Band and its rock ensemble, Pegasus, will perform a free birthday concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

Haul out your picnic baskets, lawn chairs and blankets to listen to a multi-genre show of Americana, jazz, rock and concert band repertoire. Food trucks will also be on the scene.

First founded in 1955 at the Lowry Air Force Base near Denver, the U.S. AFA Band is one of only two Air Force premier bands and the only U.S. Department of Defense premier band west of the Appalachian Mountains.

More than 60 professional Air Force musicians make up nine ensembles that have played at Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry, and on SiriusXM radio.

Its performance teams travel the country doing shows, helping the AFA recruit students and holding clinics for junior high, high school and university student musicians.