58th Le Bal de Ballet gave its honorees an evening in Wonderland | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

Millie Kelly and Anna Serenyi. Le Bal de Ballet 2026 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo Denver Ballet Guild President, Caroline Rodawig, and Le Bal de Ballet Chair, Lisa Olson. Le Bal de Ballet 2026 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo Eli Lipsius and Linda Appel Lipsius. Le Bal de Ballet 2026 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo Some of the Young Men of Distinction: Alex Warot, Pierson Wiedenmayer, Oliver Hatzidakis, Sebastian Jurek, Kamden Bachus, Andrew Brennick, Tommy Sitter, Walker Blaustein, and Oliver Rowen. Le Bal de Ballet 2026 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo Alexa Guin, left, is ready for the debutante group shot. Le Bal de Ballet 2026 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo Le Bal de Ballet Chair, Lisa Olson, center, with the 2026 Debutantes and Young Men of Distinction. Le Bal de Ballet 2026 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo Tessa Morgan and Audrey Spitzer. Le Bal de Ballet 2026 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo Hadley Corson and Clara Cyphers. Le Bal de Ballet 2026 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo Analissa Buche and Catherine Hodges. Le Bal de Ballet 2026 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo Emily Lin. Le Bal de Ballet 2026 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo Finley Bell. Le Bal de Ballet 2026 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo Colorado Ballet dancers Liam Hogan and Catherine McGregor performing their first dance. Le Bal de Ballet 2026 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo The debutantes make a final curtsey after all are presented. Le Bal de Ballet 2026 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

DENVER BALLET GUILD

Denver

News: In its 58th year, Le Bal de Ballet honored 58 college-bound teens: 35 debutantes and 23 Young Men of Distinction, all of whom have graduated high school with top grades and impressive achievements in sports, campus life and community service.

They were presented on June 6 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House and celebrated with family and friends at a dinner-dance at the Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center.

Like those who had done before her, chairwoman Lisa Olson set a goal of making both the presentation and events leading up to it a joyful experience the honorees would remember long into the future.

Thus, the Wonderland theme. It was drawn from Lewis Carroll’s “Wonderland,” where “The secret … is to surround yourself with people that make your heart smile. It’s then, and only then, that you’ll find Wonderland.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to create a whimsical and wondrous year to celebrate each of you,” Olsen said to the honorees. “As you move on to new places and experiences, I hope you will look back on your Le Bal de Ballet year, and this night, and remember it fondly.”

Alexa “Lexi” Guin, a graduate of Legend High School who will be studying mechanical engineering at Purdue University, said being a debutante, especially on presentation night, made her “feel like a princess. It was fun to be all dressed up.”

During her high school years, Guin was involved with the Chemistry Club, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Math Honor Society and French National Honor Society. In addition, she was a founding member of the Gifted and Talented Board and an officer in the Technology Student Association.

She follows the footsteps of her parents: Mom Christina, a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is a software engineer; her dad, Fred, is a principal systems engineer at Raytheon.

Young Man of Distinction Robert Kamden Bachus, son of Jessica and attorney Kyle Bachus, was a 5A High School State Champion soccer player and is the founder of Kicks4Kidz, which provides free soccer clinics for underserved youths. In addition, he is president of the Kenzi’s Causes Youth Advisory Board, a nonprofit founded by his mother. Kam, as he is known, graduated from Regis Jesuit High School and will attend the University of Florida, Gainesville.

Twins Reece and Ryann Revious are the daughters of meteorologist Dayle Cedars and Darrin Revious. Reece, who was crowned Miss Teen Colorado in 2024, will attend Syracuse University; Ryann, who will attend the University of Miami in Coral Gables, has modeled professionally for Wilhelminia Rocky Mountains. They were both on the Cherry Creek High School poms squad.

Hadley Corson, a fourth-generation Coloradan, is the great-granddaughter of the late Florence Ruston, founder of the Denver Ballet Guild. Her aunt, Julia Porterfield, is the guild’s president-elect. A graduate of Thunder Ridge High School, where she was on the varsity poms team and the American Sign Language Honor Society, Hadley will further her education at Colorado State University.

Young Man of Distinction Shawn “Jace” Nakamura played baseball and tennis at Valor Christian High School, where he was a state champion in the latter, and has completed mission trips to Mexico and Nicaragua. His parents, Krystal Holderness-Nakamura and Shawn Jett Nakamura, are both doctors, and Jace is considering a career in either finance or medicine. He’ll attend Westmont College in Santa Barbara, CA.

The 2026 debutantes also included Hayden Agron, Eleanor Bante, Addison Beals, Finley Bell, Reagan Billows, Analissa Buche, Caroline Clark, Clara Anne Cyphers, Greta Denler, Caroline Haley, Avery Jamison-Macchia, Millicent Kelly, Hope Kleinschnitz, Emily Lin, Catherine McMorrow, Sophie McMorrow, Avery McPherson, Brooke Moody, Tessa Morgan, Tinsley Morozs, Caroline Mulvany, Clare Nelligan, Sasha Regsegger, Talia Satriano, Annelore Serenyi, Audrey Spitzer, Josephine Van Hoeven, Lauren Warot, Rainey Watson, Katherine Whitlock and Jennah Yun.

Also, Young Men of Distinction Grant Anderson, Cameron Bernardi, Walker Blaustein, Andrew Brennick, John Charles Eisinger III, Michael Gambrill, Oliver Hatzidakis, Alexander Jablonsky, Sebastian Jurek, Eli Lipsius, William Perrotto, John Reed, David Ritter, Oliver Rowen, Michael Joseph Shaw III, Thomas Sitter, Brady Smith, Reid Stemberger, Adam Truitt, Alexander Warot and Christopher Morse Wiedenmayer III.

About the organization: Denver Ballet Guild is a nonprofit, volunteer-run organization that has supported, promoted and celebrated the dance arts in Colorado since 1979.

Website: https://us01.z.antigena.com/l/xkXv4bwsggZ9O7Xu_Dn9uAQBjbn_vIAy2IxOGm1CcimSt1-mjf-4UdvlcDUNDY-Tu5pnmlo5~p3_wCiQnWkQL_mZ_f5527cLU0ytGPSBIDBgLpXctYlTfg~hyr7e3w3sXxQ-mPW-epl303dO24PW4nY3YSPk~cn6pjqkxTnOGyireSnz~DFTaU39WMajqGt-9xp7

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