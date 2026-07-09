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9 chefs, flavors from 5 countries to star at upcoming benefit | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

By 07/09/2026 | updated 47 minutes ago
Sarahi, a participant in the fourth annual Taste of La Receta, with Paletas con Crema, a dessert made from ice cream and strawberries. Photo provided by Mi Casa Resource Center

MI CASA RESOURCE CENTER 

Denver 

News: Nine chefs, representing some five countries, will provide the food for Taste of La Receta, a July 24 tasting party that benefits Mi Casa Resource Center. 

“Celebrate Culture, Taste Success” is the theme for the 5 p.m. event to be held at the Denver City Park Pavilion, 2001 Steele St. 

Participants include Sarahi, a graduate of Mi Casa’s 5- to 10-week La Receta training program that equips food entrepreneurs with the tools to turn family recipes and passions for cooking into full-fledged businesses, such as food trucks, catering businesses or restaurants. 

The course covers business planning, menu pricing and navigating health regulations, permits and marketing. 

Sarahi and her husband grew their love of ice cream and sweet treats into La Chirimoya Ice Cream and Snacks, 1004 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn. Offerings there include over 20 original flavors of ice cream and paletas; smoothies, juices, milkshakes and Mexican snacks such as elotes and mangonadas. 

La Chirimoya is named after a flower from her hometown of Durango, Mexico. 

Other participants include Zenaida, owner-chef of Zeny’s Columbian Street Food; Orive & Mayte, owners of @Peyote; Wendy, owner-chef at Como en Kasa; Luz, owner-chef of De Luz Creations; Andrea & Gustavo, owner-chefs of Empanadas Peru; and Johana, chef and co-owner of D’Maracuchos. 

KeyBank is the presenting sponsor for Taste of LaReceta. Tickets are $75 and may be purchased by visiting https://micasaresourcecenter.org 

About the organization: For over 47 years, the nonprofit Mi Casa Resource Center has educated, trained and supported adults who are low income or underserved on their path to success in education, employment and business ownership.  

Website: micasaresourcecenter.org 

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed. 

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Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics

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