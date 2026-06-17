When having fun gets a little, or a lot, messy | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF DENVER AT MARSICO CAMPUS

Denver

News: If your child’s definition of a good time is to dive head-first into a giant mound of mud, or to dance their hearts out in pools of fluffy foam, consider paying a visit to the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus for its first Mess Fest.

The three-day event kicks off on July 10 with the kiddos frolicking in mud, foam and Glorious Goo. Party with Paint is the featured mess on July 11, and the July 12 centerpiece mess is Squishy Shaving Cream.

Mess Fest, explains Kimber Kuhl, the museum’s director of marketing and membership, is “A full-body, no-holds-barred celebration of sensory play. This is a great chance to make some amazing memories, get messy and embrace the magic of play.”

Parents and caregivers accompanying the young guests are encouraged to have them pack a change of clothes and a towel; a Kid Wash will be set up on the museum grounds for a quick rinse. “So your little ones leave clean, or clean-ish, and ready for the ride home,” Kuhl said.

The activities, for kids only, are included with museum admission: $17.75 for 1-year-olds and those age 60 and up; $19.75 for those ages 2-59. Museum members are admitted free, and CityPASS holders receive up to a 42 percent discount.

Each child must be accompanied by an adult. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About the organization: Since 1973, the nonprofit Children’s Museum at Marsico Campus has served the metro-Denver community as a learning institute dedicated to the education and growth of children and their caregivers. It does so by providing rich play experiences and a dynamic learning environment for children to joyously learn through innovative and interactive hands-on exhibits, engaging daily programming and year-round special events. The museum is located at 2121 Children’s Museum Drive, Denver.

Website: mychildsmuseum.org

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