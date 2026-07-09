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This “can-do” project is a creative way to help the food insecure | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

By 07/09/2026 | updated 57 minutes ago
Clever, structurally sound exhibits made from canned foods are part of Canstruction Colorado, a benefit for We Don't Waste that runs through July 26 at Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Courtesy photo

WE DON’T WASTE 

Denver 

News: Is it possible to craft works of art from 20,000 cans of food? 

If we’re talking about Canstruction Colorado, the answer is “yes.” 

This benefit for We Don’t Waste features structures depicting Colorado summer and can be viewed at Cherry Creek Shopping Center through July 26. 

After checking out the display, shoppers and those just passing by, can vote for the People’s Choice Award. The architects, engineers and others who’ve built the can structures are also engaging in a friendly competition for awards such as Best Use of Labels, Most Cans, Best Meal, Structural Integrity and Best Original Design. 

When the exhibit ends, the canned foods are donated to We Don’t Waste for distribution to its partner agencies. 

The 2026 Canstruction Colorado teams include Smithgroup, Santulan Architecture, Gilmore, Jacobs, DPR Construction, Anchor Engineering, Kephart, King Soopers, Holder, Walter P. Moore, SAR +, KL&A Engineers & Builders, Naos Architecture + Planning, and CABPES (the Colorado Association of Black Professional Engineers and Scientists). 

King Soopers and Naos Architecture + Planning are also sponsors of Canstruction Colorado, along with JLA Architects, Boa Construction, Whiting-Turner, The Colorado Trust, Collegiate Peaks Bank, and Huntington Bank. 

About the organization: The nonprofit We Don’t Waste works to reduce hunger and food waste in the Denver area by recovering quality, unused food from caterers and others in the food industry and delivering it to nonprofit partners such as food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools, daycare centers and more. 

Website: wedontwaste.org 

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed. 

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Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics

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