Historic site’s foundation names new executive director | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

CHEROKEE RANCH & CASTLE FOUNDATION

Sedalia

News: Greg Vigil has been appointed executive director of the Cherokee Ranch & Castle Foundation, succeeding James-Allan Holmes.

Vigil has served as interim executive director for the past several months, following the departure of Holmes, who in February became president and chief executive officer of the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation following a 12-year tenure at Cherokee Ranch.

“We are thrilled that Mr. Vigil will join the Cherokee Ranch & Castle Foundation and collaborate closely with the board to guide the foundation through its next phase of growth,” said board president Jeff Battin in an e-mailed announcement sent to foundation supporters. “This year marks the 100th anniversary of the castle and we eagerly anticipate celebrating this significant milestone at our annual Waterloo gala on June 20.”

Vigil is a graduate of Colorado School of Mines and has been a longtime resident of Douglas County. Prior to assuming his current role, Vigil held “significant positions in the oil and gas industry, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and management acumen,” the announcement stated.

In addition, he made impactful contributions to nonprofit organizations, particularly in strategic planning and governance.

The castle on Cherokee Ranch was built over 100 years ago and is considered a rare example of a 15th-century Scottish castle. The ranch is home to Santa Gertrudis cattle that were introduced to Colorado by Mildred Montague Genevieve “Tweet” Kimball, who purchased the property in 1954 and resided there until her death in January, 1999. Today, the castle is a site for cultural events, teas, weddings, guided tours, holiday celebrations, and more. It is located at 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia.

About the organization: The Cherokee Ranch & Castle Foundation is committed to preserving the natural environment, enhancing cultural life in Colorado, and providing educational opportunities devoted to Western heritage, wildlife, and the arts, while stewarding the historic Cherokee Ranch and its castle, which houses significant collections of art, antiques, and rare books.

Website: cherokeeranch.org

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