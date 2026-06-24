Primary election candidate Q&A: Adams County Board of Commissioners

The Adams County Board of Commissioners has two seats up for election in November for Districts 3 and 4.

In the Democratic primary election, District 3 incumbent Emma Pinter is running unopposed. There is not a Republican candidate.

There are two Democratic candidates and one Republican candidate for District 4.

District 3

District 3 is the northwest corner of Adams County. Incumbent Emma Pinter is running unopposed.

Pinter did not respond to the questionnaire.

District 4

District 4 is the southwest corner of the county. There are two Democratic candidates, Karen DeAguero and Tyler Quick. One Republican candidate, Joseph Domenico, is running unopposed in the primary election.

Domenico did not respond to the questionnaire.

Karen DeAguero (Courtesy of Karen DeAguero)

Karen DeAguero (D)

What makes you the best candidate for this role?

I bring a unique combination of technical expertise, community advocacy, and a commitment to transparent government. As an environmental engineer, I know how to analyze complex issues and deliver practical solutions. As a nonprofit leader, I’ve worked directly with residents to increase civic participation and accountability. I’m focused on listening, building consensus, and ensuring county government works for our community, not special interests.

What are the top three challenges Adams County is facing and how would you address them?

The biggest challenges are housing affordability, responsible growth, and protecting public health and the environment. I will support housing options that working families can afford, ensure infrastructure keeps pace with growth, and use data-driven planning to protect air, water, and community health. I’ll also strengthen partnerships among cities, businesses, and community organizations to create long-term solutions that benefit all residents.

What do you love most about Adams County?

I love Adams County’s diversity, resilience, and strong sense of community. Our county brings together urban, suburban, and rural communities, each with unique strengths and perspectives. Residents care deeply about their neighborhoods and want to be part of shaping the future. That spirit of engagement, combined with the opportunities we have for growth and innovation, makes Adams County a special place to live and serve.

Tyler Quick (Courtesy of Tyler Quick)

Tyler Quick (D)

What makes you the best candidate for this role?

I’m the best candidate for Adams County Commissioner in District 4 because I am the only candidate with experience actually making life more affordable for working people. Whether it was fighting for lower tuition and fees as a CUSG executive, unionizing my workplace, or advocating for ballot measures that shift tax burdens to the rich, I have a record of fighting for affordability and winning. And as the only candidate not accepting corporate PAC donations, you can trust that I will continue my fight successfully on the Board of County Commissioners.

What are the top three challenges Adams County is facing and how would you address them?

Our top three challenges are growing wealth inequality, climate change and pollution, and political corruption. To combat wealth inequality we need higher wages, including the minimum wage, and to use community work agreements to secure good-paying, union jobs. To combat climate change and pollution, we need to more strictly regulate fracking and data centers. To combat political corruption, we need to lower maximum contributions to county campaigns and ban local politicians from making land deals with developers who donate to them.

What do you love most about Adams County?

My family has been in Adams County for over 100 years. I love our mix of rural, suburban, and urban living. We have the same diversity as Denver. We are a major center for agriculture and outdoor recreation. And we offer a safe, affordable community for people to start a family or business. But to protect this, we need to elect politicians beholden to our residents — not out-of-town, wealthy, special interests.