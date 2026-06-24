Douglas County water plan entering public review phase

After more than two years of formal work, Douglas County officials are moving into the public review phase of a countywide water plan they say will help guide future development and water resources through 2050.

The Douglas County Water Commission recently submitted an updated draft of the plan to county commissioners and is now seeking public feedback through town hall meetings and an online engagement process.

The effort aims to create the first comprehensive countywide picture of water supply, demand and infrastructure across a county served by dozens of independent providers.

Unlike cities such as Denver or Aurora, which operate consolidated water systems, Douglas County’s water network consists of 31 separate providers serving different communities and districts.

The county’s three largest providers — Highlands Ranch Water, Parker Water and Sanitation District and Castle Rock Water — account for about 67% of total county water demand.

The Board of County Commissioners created the Water Commission in 2023 with a directive to develop a comprehensive water plan addressing infrastructure, water storage, supply acquisition, reuse and conservation strategies.

County Commissioner George Teal said the idea of creating a water advisory body had been discussed for decades before becoming a priority for the current board.

“It’s actually an old idea,” Teal said. “We have been talking about some sort of advisory group in the county on water for over 20 years.”

The chairman of the water commission, Don Langley, said the commission spent much of 2024 determining the scope and purpose, which required collecting data from water providers across the county.

The result is a document that combines technical studies with broader policy recommendations intended for residents, water providers and government leaders.

“We wanted to, most importantly, really understand the long-term supply needs of the county and match that up against what we see as the water supplies and identify if there’s any gaps,” Langley said.

Among the plan’s major components is an extensive groundwater study examining the Denver Basin aquifers, well locations and long-term groundwater availability. The study includes maps and interactive tools designed to help residents better understand conditions affecting private wells.

The plan also features a countywide water gap analysis comparing current and projected demand with available supplies through 2050.

According to Langley, the analysis suggests Douglas County is not facing an imminent water crisis.

“The gap between supply and demand narrows somewhat over time, but it’s manageable,” he said. “A lot depends on continued infrastructure investment, water reuse projects and development of renewable water supplies.”

Langley said the recommendations will focus on protecting private well owners, directing new development to existing water providers, expanding water reuse and promoting conservation.

Teal said he expects the plan to become a significant tool for land-use planning, development review and water requirements in unincorporated Douglas County. While Douglas County is not a water provider, it does establish policies and regulations for unincorporated areas.

Teal said his vision for the report is to translate the commission’s analysis into actionable county policy.

“I would think that we will adopt countywide minimum standards,” Teal said. “I think that’s sound policymaking.”

He stressed, however, that county authority generally applies only to unincorporated areas, while municipalities retain authority within their own boundaries. While communities such as Castle Rock maintain control over their own water policies, Teal said county officials hope municipalities and water districts will voluntarily align with recommendations where appropriate.

Teal described existing county water regulations as generally strong but said the commission’s work offers an opportunity to refine policies as conditions evolve.

Once the public engagement process concludes, commissioners and staff will review comments and consider revisions before adopting a final version of the plan. After the commission incorporates public feedback, it will submit a final version to the Board of County Commissioners for consideration.