Aurora police officer resigns after taking narcotics found during traffic stop

An Aurora Police Department officer resigned after investigators found that he took narcotics that were collected as evidence during a traffic stop.

Michael Gallagher violated several agency policies, including substance abuse, tampering with evidence and lying in a criminal investigation, according to an APD news release Wednesday.

Gallagher took narcotics that had been collected as evidence during a traffic stop while on duty and later ingested them while driving home from his shift, the release said. He became incapacitated in his car on the highway in Commerce City.

He was removed from duty following the allegations and placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation occurred.

Facing termination, Gallagher resigned.

APD Chief Todd Chamberlain said there is no place in the department for that kind of conduct.

“Every member of this organization takes an oath to serve and protect this community with professionalism, compassion and integrity,” Chamberlain said in the release. “What occurred here violated that oath, our policies and the trust placed in us by the public.”