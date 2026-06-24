Douglas County cracks down on illegal scooter, off-road vehicle use

Douglas County joined a growing list of local governments regulating electric scooters and motorcycles, setting standards and penalties for misuse.

County commissioners approved an ordinance Tuesday regulating off-highway vehicles and low-powered scooters following broad community support and a presentation from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

More than 200 residents submitted comments on the proposal, according to county officials, with most expressing support for stronger enforcement tools.

“This ordinance is in response to, quite frankly, outrage in the community,” Sheriff Darren Weekly told commissioners. “Our residents have had enough.”

County officials said the measure is intended to address increasing concerns about high-speed riding, unsafe behavior and the operation of off-road vehicles in neighborhoods and public areas. The sheriff’s office also cited an increase in crashes, traffic violations and incidents involving riders attempting to evade law enforcement.

A major component of the ordinance is its effort to distinguish between several types of motorized vehicles that are often grouped together by the public.

The ordinance primarily targets low-powered scooters and off-highway vehicles. Low-powered scooters are designed for roadway use and have an engine size of less than 50 cubic centimeters or a maximum electric output of 4,476 watts. Off-highway vehicles are designed primarily for off-road recreational use and include vehicles such as dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles.

The ordinance specifically does not apply to most e-bikes or low-speed electric scooters.

“I want to be really clear to citizens about what we’re doing today,” Commissioner Abe Laydon said. “For the parents out there, traditional low-speed e-bikes are OK. Do not buy high-powered electric dirt bikes for your kids. That is our message.”

Under the ordinance, electric bicycles are defined as vehicles equipped with fully operable pedals and an electric motor of 750 watts or less. Colorado law generally treats these as bicycles, meaning riders are not required to obtain a driver’s license, registration or insurance and can generally operate them anywhere a traditional bicycle is permitted.

Electric scooters, similar to those operated by companies such as Lime and Veo, are defined as devices weighing less than 100 pounds, equipped with handlebars, powered by a motor of 750 watts or less and capable of speeds up to 20 mph.

The ordinance establishes several enforcement mechanisms that go beyond state requirements for low-powered scooters and off-highway vehicles. It creates mandatory fines for violations, establishes penalties for careless and reckless driving, authorizes vehicle impoundment and holds parents accountable for knowingly allowing minors to violate the ordinance.

For low-powered scooters, operators must possess a valid driver’s license, and the vehicles must be properly registered and insured before being operated on county roads.

The ordinance establishes escalating penalties based on the severity of violations. Reckless driving offenses carry fines ranging from $500 to $1,000. Parents or guardians who permit minors to unlawfully operate low-powered scooters or off-highway vehicles can face fines ranging from $250 to $1,000.

Helmet violations involving riders younger than 18 carry fines ranging from $75 to $250. Unlawful operation of off-highway vehicles on public property can result in fines between $250 and $1,000.

The ordinance also authorizes sheriff’s deputies to impound vehicles when there is probable cause to believe they are being operated in violation of state law or county regulations.