U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son arrested, faces charges of sexual exploitation of minor

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son Tyler Jay Boebert has been arrested and accused of recording and sharing a video depicting himself having intercourse with a minor, according to court records.

The case originated in Garfield County in Western Colorado and was filed Thursday. Tyler Boebert, 21, is accused of five counts in total: three charges of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

All of the charges are felonies and are alleged to have happened in early 2024.

He is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old girl when he was 18, according to Tyler Boebert’s arrest affidavit written by invesigators from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, Boebert, the congresswoman, said she takes the allegations against her son “very seriously.”

“I love my son. We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time,” she said.

The police first began investigating the incident in March 2024 after videos depicting the intercourse were shared publicly on an anonymous Instagram account.

Several photos and videos were posted to the Instagram account depicting people having intercourse with minors or depicting minors nude or seminude. One of the videos featured Tyler Boebert.

Officers with the Silt Police Department, in Garfield County, questioned the girl shown in the video with Tyler Boebert in February 2024, shortly after the video was believed to have been filmed, according to the affidavit. That came after someone reported the Instagram account to police in Silt.

The arrest affidavit, which is nearly 50 pages long, details the police’s investigation into the Instagram account and who created it. Investigators allege that Tyler Boebert filmed the video and shared it with others and is suspected of creating the Instagram account that featured other explicit videos.

Six other people are facing charges in connection with the incident, according to the affidavit.

Tyler Boebert was arrested Sunday by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and was released from the Garfield County jail the same day after he posted a $10,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

This is not the first time Tyler Boebert has had a run-in with the law. He was arrested in 2024 and charged in connection with a string of thefts after he and several friends allegedly broke into cars and stole debit cards, gift cards and cash.

He has also been cited twice on misdemeanor child abuse charges, according to 9NEWS. Most recently in February, Tyler Boebert’s 2-year-old son wandered away from his mother’s home while he was allegedly watching the child.

He is scheduled to appear in Garfield County District Court on Aug. 19.

The more serious charge of sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 3 felony, carries a sentence range of four-to-12 years in prison, a possible $3,000-$750,000 fine and mandatory sex offender registration. The contributing to the delinquency of a child charge, a Class 4 felony, carries a sentencing range of two to six years in prison and $2,000-$500,000 in fines.

Boebert, the Republican congresswoman, was elected to the U.S. House in 2020. She is currently running for reelection in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, which includes much of the eastern portion of the state, including Douglas County and Loveland.