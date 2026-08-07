Democratic group aims Spanish-language TV ad at Gabe Evans in Colorado’s battleground 8th CD

A national group tied to House Democratic leadership launched a six-figure Spanish-language TV ad in Colorado this week targeting Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans and the GOP’s signature budget legislation.

The 30-second spot is part of $15 million in new TV and digital ad reservations announced earlier this week by House Majority Forward, a nonprofit affiliated with House Majority PAC, covering 19 targeted House districts across the country.

The ad is set to run through August on an initial buy of just under $200,000, Punchbowl’s Ally Mutnick reported.

Evans is seeking reelection to a second term in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, the state’s most competitive seat. He’s facing a challenge from state Rep. Manny Rutinel, D-Commerce City, in a race both major parties agree could determine the House majority after this year’s midterms.

Both parties’ leading national House campaign committees have reserved more than $14 million in TV, digital and related advertising in Colorado this fall, with the bulk likely aimed at voters in the 8th CD.

The district, which covers parts of Adams, Larimer and Weld counties from suburbs north of Denver to Greeley, has the state’s largest share of Hispanic residents. It’s also been home to two of the closest congressional races in the country since its creation ahead of the 2022 election, both times with a winning margin under 1 percentage point.

Loosely translated, the new ad calls on viewers to urge Evans to reverse his position on Medicaid spending after voting last year for a Republican-led bill that slows the health care program’s projected growth by nearly $1 trillion over the next decade.

The Democrats’ ad charges that as many as 150,000 Colorado families could lose their coverage under legislation supported by Evans, citing estimates by the Kaiser Family Foundation and state health care agencies.

A spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee told Colorado Politics that the ad amounts to baseless fear-mongering.

“Hispanics in Colorado are not pawns in the Democrats’ recycled, cynical fear campaign,” said Christian Martinez, the NRCC’s national Hispanic press secretary, in an email. “Far-left liberal Manny Rutinel knows his radical agenda is completely out of touch with hardworking Coloradans, and Congressman Gabe Evans has worked hard to strengthen Medicaid for the most vulnerable.”

Republicans insist that, far from cutting Medicaid, the massive 2025 legislation known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act increases spending on the program by 47% over the next decade, while also imposing new work requirements and eligibility rules.

The Associated Press reports that the federal government is set to spend almost $1 trillion less than it others would have, accounting for population growth and increased costs.

Ballots start going out to Colorado voters in eight weeks, on Oct. 2. They’re due back to county clerks by Nov. 3.