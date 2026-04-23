Colorado congressional elections see over $9M in ad reserves from House Democrats’ super PAC

The leading House Democratic super PAC is booking more than $9 million in fall TV and digital advertising across three Colorado media markets as part of an aggressive move to win control of the chamber in this year’s midterm elections.

The House Majority PAC, a group aligned with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, announced plans Thursday to reserve $272 million in initial ad buys nationally in 68 markets, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction, a spokeswoman told Colorado Politics. The reservation marks a big increase from the $186 million it booked out of the gate in 2024.

While the group typically decides how to allocate its ad dollars closer to the November election, the early reservations suggest the Democrats could target freshmen U.S. Reps. Gabe Evans, Jeff Hurd and Jeff Crank — expanding the state’s House battleground beyond the toss-up 8th Congressional District, where Evans will face the winner of a three-way Democratic primary.

A TV and digital ad paid for by House Majority Forward, a Democratic group affiliated with House Majority PAC, targeted Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District in February 2026. (House Majority Forward, via YouTube)

“HMP’s historic television and digital ad reservations reflect that Democrats are firmly on offense heading into November,” HMP President Mike Smith said in a statement. “While Democrats are expanding the map nationwide, House Republicans are losing ground after failing to lower costs, making health care more expensive, and dragging us into another costly and unpopular foreign war.”

House Democrats need to flip three seats to take the gavel from Republicans.

The national reservation announced Thursday includes $80 million in digital ads across multiple platforms, twice the $40 million HMP initially reserved in digital media two years ago, the group said. HMP is also more than doubling its initial Spanish-language reservations compared to the 2024 cycle.

According to figures provided to Colorado Politics, the group’s largest reservations in Colorado are in the Denver media market, with $6.85 million in TV and digital buys and $810,500 in Spanish-language media. The market, the largest and most expensive in the state, reaches voters in most of Colorado’s eight congressional districts, including Evans’ 8th CD and the sprawling 3rd Congressional District, where Hurd is seeking a second term.

Evans won one of the closest House races in the country in 2024, when the former state lawmaker unseated a first-term Democratic incumbent by less than 1 percentage point in the state’s newest district. This year, three Democrats are vying in the June primary for the chance to to challenge Evans in November: state Rep. Manny Rutinel, D-Commerce City; former state Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster; and political newcomer Evan Munsing.

Hurd won election in the Western Slope-based district two years ago by a more comfortable, roughly 5-point margin when he defended the Republican-held seat after its incumbent, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, moved across the state into the state’s safest GOP district. This time, Hurd faces a primary against former state Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City. Two Pitkin County Democrats — Alex Kelloff and Dwayne Romero — are running in their party’s primary in the district.

HMP’s next-largest reservation in the state totals $1.16 million in the Colorado Springs market, which covers the El Paso County-based 5th Congressional District, where Crank is seeking reelection after winning in 2024 by 14 points. In the fall, Crank will face the winner of a primary between Democrats Jessica Killin and Joe Reagan. The media market also includes parts of the 3rd CD.

Grand Junction, the smallest and most affordable media market contained entirely within Colorado, landed $280,000 in HMP’s early ad reservations. Its viewers all live within the 3rd CD.

The group’s GOP counterpart, the Congressional Leadership Fund, which is aligned with House Speaker Mike Johnson, has yet to release its fall ad reservations. Neither have the other biggest players in House elections, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

HMP’s initial ad reservations aren’t locked in and could change as the election nears — typically, hotly contested races wind up with more spending as the general election approaches, and less attainable races lose funding — but by booking early, the group can lock in lower ad rates in crowded markets before other campaigns buy up the inventory.