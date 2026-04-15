Boebert working on bill to strip Swalwell of $22,000 annual taxpayer-funded pension

EXCLUSIVE — Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is working on legislation to strip disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell of his $22,000 annual taxpayer-funded congressional pension.

Swalwell resigned from the House on Tuesday after allegations of sexual assault by multiple women, including a former congressional staffer. Despite his exit under an ethical cloud, the California Democrat is still entitled to a taxpayer-funded congressional pension for his nearly 13 years of service in the House.

Boebert, who was one of the first lawmakers to call on the House to expel Swalwell, told the Washington Examiner it was unacceptable that Swalwell would still benefit from American taxpayers.

“We should pass a law blocking it,” said the Colorado Republican.

In a text message, Boebert said she is “working on bipartisan legislation to state that Members who are convicted of any felony or crimes for an offense committed while in office … are prohibited from receiving their pensions.” That includes sexual assault, she said, and would also strip the pension of those who violate House Rule 18, “which states that, among other things, Members cannot engage in a sexual relationship with any employee of the House who works under the supervision of the Member.”

Revoking Swalwell’s pension could wind up getting support from Democrats.

“I think that’s a worthwhile, holistic solution that should be looked into, not just in this context, but I think in any context where the circumstances are similar,” Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) told the Washington Examiner when asked about supporting revocation.

Rep. Johnny Olszewski (D-MD) told the Washington Examiner that Congress should consider the move if Swalwell admits guilt or if there is sufficient evidence to prove the allegations.

“I think certainly anyone who’s convicted of criminal activity should have their pension taken away, if that’s not already the case here,” said Olszewski. “I think if there’s a finding or admission of behavior that’s not acceptable, that’s something we should strongly consider.”

According to a National Taxpayers Union analysis obtained exclusively by the Washington Examiner, the 45-year-old Swalwell would be eligible to receive a taxpayer-funded pension of roughly $22,000 per year starting at age 62.

Demian Brady, the vice president of research at the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, told the Washington Examiner the payout is based on when Swalwell first entered office, how long he served, and the average salary from his top three earning years.

“He would be eligible for a starting pension of just over $22,000, accounting for the 10% spousal set-aside, which is automatic unless the spouse signs a document of refusal,” Brady said. “This also assumes that he took steps to maximize his starting pension amount while serving in office.”

Swalwell has denied any wrongdoing and has not yet been charged with a crime. District attorneys in New York and California, however, have opened up investigations into his alleged misconduct.

“Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong,” the California Democrat said in a statement announcing his resignation. “But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties.”

Since 1946, lawmakers with at least five years in office or other federal service can qualify for a taxpayer-funded pension. Brady said the congressional pension is lucrative and can be “two or three times higher than pensions available to employees in the private sector with similar salaries.”