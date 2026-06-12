Hickenlooper lands endorsements from Elizabeth Warren, Ministerial Alliance in US Senate primary

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper won endorsements this week from a progressive Democratic colleague and a coalition of metro-area African American faith leaders as voting began in Colorado’s primary election.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance threw their support behind Hickenlooper’s reelection campaign, calling the former two-term governor a battle-tested ally with a record of showing up.

Hickenlooper is facing a primary challenge from the left from state Sen. Julie Gonzales, a Denver Democrat who argues that the incumbent’s approach has been too cautious in times that demand a more aggressive voice in Washington.

State Sen. Mark Baisley, R-Woodland Park, is the Republican nominee for the office, which is ranked as a solid Democratic seat by nonpartisan election analysts.

Calling Hickenlooper a “friend … who knows how to fight — and knows who he’s fighting for,” Warren emphasized his progressive credentials in an endorsement statement.

“When John flipped the Senate in 2020, he came to Washington with bold ideas to fight for working people, make the largest corporations pay their fair share and tackle climate change,” Warren said. “That’s exactly what we did when we passed the monumental Inflation Reduction Act.”

Added Warren: “Now, we’re both in the fight of our lives to stop Donald Trump’s corruption, prevent Wall Street from locking families out of buying homes and protect Americans from being ripped off by greedy corporations.”

Pastor Dr. Odie Kennedy, president of the ministerial alliance, called Hickenlooper “a leader who brings communities together and leads with compassion” in a statement.

“We’re proud to endorse John Hickenlooper because he is exactly the type of leader we need in the Senate right now,” Kennedy said. “He has always shown up for our community. He’s dedicated to protecting voting rights. He won’t let Trump divide us and undermine our fight for justice.”

It’s the second time Warren has endorsed Hickenlooper in a primary, and the two shared the stage at a couple of debates when both sought the 2020 presidential nomination. After he jumped into that year’s Colorado Senate race, Hickenlooper went on to win the primary with Warren’s support and then defeated Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, flipping the chamber from GOP control.

Gonzales counts endorsements from a number of current and former state lawmakers, including former state Sen. Polly Baca, former Senate President Joan Fitz-Gerald, and Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez.

Primary ballots started going out to Colorado voters this week and are due back to county clerks by June 30.