Colorado Politics Calendar June 15-21

CoPo’s weekly political calendar helps you find political and public policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, JUNE 15

Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee , 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee , 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Liberal Libations , 4-6 p.m., 7260 W. Alaska Dr., Lakewood, RSVP at arutkofsky@hotmail.com

, 4-6 p.m., 7260 W. Alaska Dr., Lakewood, RSVP at arutkofsky@hotmail.com (D) Chaffee County Democratic Party: Meet Up! , 4-6 p.m., 118 N. East St., Salida

, 4-6 p.m., 118 N. East St., Salida (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Summer Potluck , 5-6:30 p.m., 205 Apollo Rd., Montrose

, 5-6:30 p.m., 205 Apollo Rd., Montrose (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Growth & Development Committee , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 3 & 9 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver

, 6:30-8 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: Urban Planning Council Meeting , 7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/events for more information

, 7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/events for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

TUESDAY, JUNE 16

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Making Good—2026 State of the Country , 7:30-10 a.m., 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora, purchase tickets at arapahoecountyeventcenter.com/stateofthecounty

, 7:30-10 a.m., 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora, purchase tickets at arapahoecountyeventcenter.com/stateofthecounty DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee , 8:30 a.m., contact jriger@drcog.org for more information

, 8:30 a.m., contact jriger@drcog.org for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: SD 34 Candidate Forum , 5:30-7:30 p.m., 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee Meeting , 6-7:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: MK4CO Working Group Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: A Dem Good Time , 6-8 p.m., 1280 E. 1st Ave., Broomfield

, 6-8 p.m., 1280 E. 1st Ave., Broomfield (D) Eagle County Democratic Party: Ballots and Brews , 6-8 p.m., 56 Edwards Village Blvd., Unit 120, Edwards

, 6-8 p.m., 56 Edwards Village Blvd., Unit 120, Edwards (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 9195 E. Mineral Ave., Centennial

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 9195 E. Mineral Ave., Centennial (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

DRCOG: Executive Committee , 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver

, 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee , 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver

, 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver (D) Summit County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 5:30-7 p.m., 83 Nancy’s Pl., Frisco

, 5:30-7 p.m., 83 Nancy’s Pl., Frisco (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 61 Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora

, 6-7:30 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Monthly Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Healthcare Action Monthly Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82114500276 to join the meeting

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82114500276 to join the meeting (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee , 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver

, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: 109/110 Working Group , 5-6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 5-6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link Rep. Froelich: Record Release Event, 5-7 p.m., 3445 S. Broadway, Englewood, RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/record-release

Colorado Black Round Table: Pre-Juneteenth Community Reception , 5:30-8 p.m., 1671 Altura Blvd., Aurora

, 5:30-8 p.m., 1671 Altura Blvd., Aurora (R) Denver Republican Party: Happy Hour , 6-7 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver

, 6-7 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Article Reading , 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Freedom Fellowship , 6-8 p.m., 7835 Piney River Ave., Littleton,

, 6-8 p.m., 7835 Piney River Ave., Littleton, (D) Denver Democratic Party: Happy Hour , 6-9 p.m., 931 E. 11th Ave., Denver

, 6-9 p.m., 931 E. 11th Ave., Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 28 Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-725-5168 for more information

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-725-5168 for more information (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Meeting , 7-7:30 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver

, 7-7:30 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Thems, Femmes & Friends Social & Karaoke! , 7-9 p.m., 420 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

, 7-9 p.m., 420 E. Colfax Ave., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Western District Call, 7:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

(R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Education Council Meeting , 1:30-3:30 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for more information

, 1:30-3:30 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for more information (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Friday Afternoon Club , 4-6 p.m., contact info@larimergop.org for more information

, 4-6 p.m., contact info@larimergop.org for more information (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Bylaws Committee Meeting , 7:15-9:45 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information

, 7:15-9:45 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Meeting , 9:30-11 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver

, 9:30-11 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting , 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: BarackFest , 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://larimerdems.org/events/ to RSVP

, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://larimerdems.org/events/ to RSVP Aurora Legislators: Virtual Town Hall , 10:15-11:30 a.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link

, 10:15-11:30 a.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link (F) Colorado Forward Party: Lunch & Learn in Berthoud & Meet and Greet , 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 250 Mountain Ave., Berthoud, contact dave.ryan@coloradoforwardparty.com for more information

, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 250 Mountain Ave., Berthoud, contact dave.ryan@coloradoforwardparty.com for more information (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 23 Meeting and Meet & Greet Fundraiser , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 9045 W. 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 9045 W. 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Annual Grill and Chill , 1-4 p.m., 14774 March Dr., Denver, RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-hd7-annual-grill-and-chill-tickets-1987970283633

, 1-4 p.m., 14774 March Dr., Denver, RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-hd7-annual-grill-and-chill-tickets-1987970283633 (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: The German Ideology Book Club, 4-6 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

SUNDAY, JUNE 21