Democrats must win 57 out of 77 competitive House seats to take majority: Cook Political Report

Democrats’ path to retaking the House in November has significantly slimmed as a result of the mid-decade redistricting war this cycle, a new analysis found.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report found that under the newly drawn maps across 10 states, the number of “competitive” swing seats has dropped from 87 to 77. For Democrats to win control of the House, the party would need to win at least 57 of the 77 seats.

The Cook Political Report’s elections analysis defines competitive seats as districts that either party won in the past two presidential election cycles by 5 points or less. Under the old lines, Democrats would have needed to win 59 of the 87 competitive seats.

Republicans are expected to gain eight seats due to mid-decade redistricting, while Democrats could have a net gain of two. The redistricting fight began this cycle in Texas after President Donald Trump urged the state legislature to redraw its state lines to be more favorable to Republicans.

North Carolina and Missouri followed Texas, but the actions from the GOP-led states were quickly met with California redistricting. The tug-of-war only grew as more states jumped into the fray, but Democrats suffered two back-to-back losses after the Virginia Supreme Court struck down a map favorable to Democrats and the Supreme Court weakened the Voting Rights Act.

The Supreme Court’s ruling led Alabama, Louisiana, and Tennessee’s GOP-dominated legislatures to move to eliminate one Democratic seat each, putting Republicans solidly ahead of Democrats in the redistricting effort.

Still, the Cook Political Report analysis says Democrats still have a path to retaking the lower chamber, as some of the seats Republicans redrew remain competitive amid a “poor national political environment for the party in power.”

The analysis projected that Democrats winning a fraction of seats rated as R+5 or lower is “realistic” in a midterm election, as midterm cycles typically favor the party out of power.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has previously said that Democrats will “fight back all the way through November 3,” amid the redistricting war. On Tuesday, Jeffries pledged that if Democrats retake the House, the party will rescind cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act subsidies made in the Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Looking to maintain Republicans’ House majority, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has framed the 2026 elections as an argument over “whether or not freedom is going to survive.”

“This is not our father’s Democrat Party,” Johnson told reporters earlier this month. “This is not. We’re not arguing over marginal tax breaks anymore.”

He continued, “We’re in a philosophical war to save the greatest nation in history. We take it very seriously. So we recruited extraordinary candidates. We are raising record amounts of money that is necessary to win these elections, and we understand everything is at stake.”