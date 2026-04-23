Boebert challenger Eileen Laubacher, Republican Gabe Evans lead Colorado’s quarterly House fundraising

The Democrat challenging U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s most solidly Republican congressional district again posted the state’s biggest fundraising numbers for the most recent quarter, while Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans, who is defending the state’s lone toss-up seat, posted the highest receipts among Colorado’s GOP candidates.

Federal fundraising reports covering the year’s first quarter offer a glimpse into the congressional races to represent Colorado as the June primary election nears and national groups stake out their positions in the battle for control of the House.

The most expensive House race so far this cycle is in the swingy 8th Congressional District, where Evans is seeking a second term after winning two years ago by unseating a Democratic incumbent by about 2,500 votes. The seat, Colorado’s newest, covers the Adams County suburbs north of Denver to Greeley, including parts of Larimer and Weld counties.

Evans, who has a clear shot at the November election, reported raising $1.2 million and entered April with $3.4 million left to spend.

The three Democrats running for the chance to face Evans raised more than the incumbent in total, but are spending their cash at a furious pace as the primary approaches.

As he has since announced, state Rep. Manny Rutinel, D-Commerce City, led the pack this quarter with $950,000 in receipts and over $1.7 million on hand. Former state Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster, raised $567,000 and finished with over $1 million in the bank. Political newcomer Evan Munsing brought in $115,000 and had $108,000 in his account.

Although she faces long odds in the state’s reddest seat, Democrat Eileen Laubacher, the retired Navy rear admiral and former National Security Council official running against Boebert, raised more than $2.1 million during the three-month period that ended March 31, bringing her total since announcing to nearly $8.5 million. She finished the quarter with nearly $3.1 million in cash on hand.

Boebert, the state’s senior elected Republican, brought in just $90,000 for the quarter and finished with $160,000 in the bank.

In other districts, the incumbents who are facing primary challenges reported the strongest fundraising, with Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd raising just over $600,000 and Democratic U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette reporting just under $264,000 in receipts.

Hurd found himself in a last-minute primary against former state Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City, and entered the second quarter with almost $2 million in the bank. Hanks, who finished second behind Hurd in the 2024 GOP primary, didn’t launch his run until mid-April, days before the district’s Republican assembly, so he won’t report fundraising totals until July.

Two Democrats are vying for the nomination to run against Hurd in the 3rd Congressional District, which covers most of the Western Slope and parts of Southern Colorado, including Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley. Although one has been in the race for a year and the other got in near the end of the most recent quarter, both finished with almost the same cash-on-hand totals.

Alex Kelloff, a financial executive and founder of a ski equipment company, raised hair over $72,000 in the quarter and increased his campaign loans to $120,000, bringing his total receipts since announcing to just over $1 million. He finished the period with almost $460,000 in the bank.

Dwayne Romero, a former Aspen City Council member and one-time director of the state office of economic development, brought in $225,000 in contributions and loaned his campaign $280,000, leaving $470,000 left to spend at the end of the quarter.

Democrat Alex Kelloff, a financial executive running to unseat Hurd, reported another dismal fundraising quarter to begin 2026, raising just $72,734 in outside contributions while loaning his campaign another $120,000. Dwayne Romero, a former state economic development director, announced a late bid for the Democratic nomination in March and quickly outraised Kelloff in the first quarter, collecting $225,652 in contributions and loaning his campaign $280,000.

DeGette, who represents the overwhelmingly Democratic Denver-based 1st Congressional District and is the longest-serving member of Colorado’s delegation, has two primary opponents. Ph.D. student, former Wall Street attorney and first-time candidate Melat Kiros, raised $175,000 for the quarter and finished with about $120,000 in the bank. University of Colorado Regent Wanda James raised almost $73,000 and reported just over $54,000 on hand.

Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank is unopposed for the nomination in his bid for a second term in the El Paso County-based 5th Congressional District, where two Democrats are facing off for the nomination.

Jessica Killin, a former Biden White House staffer, has out-raised the incumbent since she announced her run a year ago and did so again in the most recent quarter, though her receipts included a sizable candidate contribution. Killin reported just under $670,000, including $250,000 she donated to her own campaign. She finished with $1.5 million in the bank.

Crank raised just over $345,000 for the quarter and had $1.16 million left to spend.

Democrat Joe Reagan, who finished in second place in the 2024 primary in the district, raised just over $86,000, including a $35,000 loan from the candidate. He ended the quarter with $33,000 cash on hand.

In Colorado’s U.S. Senate race, Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper maintained a wide fundraising advantage over his primary challenger and the Republican nominee.

Hickenlooper, a former two-term governor seeking his second term in the Senate, raised nearly $1.4 million for the quarter, bringing his total fundraising for the cycle to almost $9 million. He finished the year’s first quarter with a little over $4 million in the bank.

State Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, raised just shy of $265,000 in her bid to challenge Hickenlooper and had almost $115,000 on hand.

The GOP nominee, state Sen. Mark Baisley, R-Woodland Park, jumped in the race in early January after running for governor last year. He reported raising almost $32,000 and finished the quarter with a little over $6,000 in funds.

The three Democratic congressional incumbents who aren’t facing primaries — or serious Republican challengers in the fall — each raised six figures for the quarter.

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, who represents the Aurora-based 6th Congressional District, brought in nearly $940,000 and finished the period with over $2.5 million on hand.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, the assistant House minority leader, raised a little over $38,000 and reported just under $3 million in his campaign account. He represents the 2nd Congressional District, which covers Boulder and Larimer counties and much of Northwest Colorado.

Representing central Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, which stretches from suburban Jefferson County to Cañon City, U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen raised $270,000 and reported more than $900,000 on hand.