Colorado Democrat John Hickenlooper pulls in nearly $1.4M in 1st quarter, heads into primary with $4M 

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper’s campaign raised nearly $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 and plans to report more than $4 million on hand heading into Colorado’s June primary, the first-term Democrat’s campaign said Thursday.

That brings Hickenlooper’s total receipts to about $9 million since the former two-term governor took office in 2021. He’s the only statewide candidate in Colorado to have raised over $1 million in each quarter since the beginning of 2025, and more than 80% of donations this quarter were for $25 or less, his campaign said.

Hickenlooper is facing a primary against state Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, who reported raising nearly $180,000 in the final quarter of 2025. She has yet to file a fundraising report for the three-month period that ended on March 31.

Six Republicans are running for the seat. The top fundraiser among them reported raising less than $500,000 last year, though none had filed a report covering the most recent quarter by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Fundraising reports covering the first quarter are due to the Federal Election Commission by April 15.

In a written statement, Hickenlooper said the Trump administration has helped fuel his fundraising totals.

“We received tens of thousands of donations, and each one was an outcry against President Trump’s policies,” Hickenlooper said. “Our president promised to reduce prices and lower inflation. Instead, we’re facing a national cost-of-living emergency while the president wages an illegal war. He expects the American people to borrow $200 billion to pay for it, even though his massive tax cuts for the rich and powerful will already increase our debt by trillions of dollars. He doesn’t seem to realize — or care — that he’s terrorizing the global economy and hurting Americans.”

Added Hickenlooper: “We stopped his public land sell off, refused to give ICE another cent, and blocked MAGA’s voter suppression bill in the Senate. We’re building the momentum we need to beat MAGA this November and stop Trump’s lawless and reckless imperialism.”

Nonpartisan election analysts rate Colorado’s Senate seat as safely in the Democrats’ corner, in part because the state has trended toward the party since Trump was first elected, including carrying every statewide election since 2018.

Republicans seeking the nomination for the office include state Sen. Mark Baisley, R-Woodland Park, who jumped from the gubernatorial race at the beginning of the year; George Markert, a retired Marine colonel making his first run for office; former state Rep. Janak Joshi, R-Colorado Springs, who made an unsuccessful run for a U.S. House seat in 2024; Montrose County Commissioner Sean Pond; Dathan Jones, an Alamosa County GOP official; and Amanda Calderon, who filed to run for the seat in January.

The Colorado GOP is set to designate candidates to the June primary on Saturday at the party’s state assembly in Pueblo, where it will take support from at least 30% of delegates to make the ballot.

Voters should start receiving primary ballots in the second week of June. They’re due back to the county clerks by 7 p.m. June 30.