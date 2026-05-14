Colorado Democrat John Hickenlooper lands support from trio of local labor unions

Three local labor unions endorsed U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper’s bid for reelection this week, calling the Colorado Democrat a proven champion of the state’s workers and their rights.

Hickenlooper’s campaign announced endorsements on Tuesday from SMART Sheet Metal Workers Local 9, Pipefitters Local 208 and the Colorado Professional Fire Fighters Association. They joined the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees — known as AFSCME — and Western States Carpenters in supporting the former two-term governor.

Hickenlooper is facing a primary challenge from state Sen. Julie Gonzales, a Denver Democrat who also boasts prominent labor endorsements.

State Sen. Mark Baisley, R-Woodland Park, is the Republican nominee for the office.

“John Hickenlooper understands the sacrifice firefighters make to keep Colorado safe,” said Kevin Reichenbach, the state firefighters union president, in a statement. “CPFF is proud to endorse — and fight alongside — John Hickenlooper because he continues to fight for more bargaining rights and better access to health care for firefighters.”

Jon Alvino, SMART Local Union 9’s business manager, said in a statement that Hickenlooper’s “support for Colorado workers is in a class of its own,” citing the incumbent’s role in negotiating the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.

Added Alvino: “We’re proud to stand with John Hickenlooper as we fight to support working families, create family-sustaining careers, and expand apprenticeship and training opportunities.”

Hickenlooper said in a release announcing the new endorsements that the workers represented by the unions play a crucial role in the state.

“Firefighters, sheet metal workers, pipefitters — these workers are key to our public safety, and to growing our economy. For 20 years we have worked together for better wages, safer working conditions, and a stronger economy,” Hickenlooper said. “Given the train wreck that is Washington, we need to work harder than ever, and I deeply appreciate the continued support of all three unions.”

When he was governor, Hickenlooper oversaw the creation of a statewide apprenticeship program in skilled trades and has pushed for a national version since his election to the Senate in 2020. He is a co-sponsor of the PRO Act and supports the Public Service Employer-Employee Cooperation Act, which protects collective bargaining rights for public safety workers.

Gonzales has won endorsements from the Colorado AFL-CIO, Colorado Wins Local 1876, Service Employees International Union Local 105, the Colorado State Association of Letter Carriers, Communication Workers of America and CWA Local 7799.

Primary ballots start to go out to most Colorado voters on June 8 and are due back to county clerks by 7 p.m. June 30.