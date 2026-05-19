Democrat John Hickenlooper launches 1st ad in Colorado’s US Senate primary

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper hits screens Tuesday with his reelection campaign’s first statewide ad, recounting highlights of the Colorado Democrat’s business and political career.

The 30-second spot, set to air on digital and streaming platforms, lands six weeks before the June 30 primary election, where Hickenlooper faces a challenge from state Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver.

His campaign told Colorado Politics it’s part of a seven-figure buy, which will expand to broadcast and cable by the time ballots go out in early June.

Hickenlooper hits a stopwatch at the start of the ad, which depicts a brisk walk through his past, from founding Colorado’s first brewpub after being laid off as a geologist to serving two terms as Denver mayor and two terms as governor before his election to the Senate six years ago.

“We expanded health care and cut pollution in order to fight climate change,” Hickenlooper says while passing in front of the State Capitol. “As senator, we stopped Trump from selling our public land, and we’re fighting to overhaul ICE and lower costs. But the stakes are too high to slow down. So, let’s keep fighting.”

Hickenlooper said in a statement that his introductory ad is designed to remind voters that the state is all about taking on big challenges.

“Together we turned our economy around, expanded health care, and fought climate change,” he said. “Now, we’re fighting Donald Trump’s cruelty and turning the page on his chaos.”

His opponents — Gonzales and state Sen. Mark Baisley, R-Woodland Park, the Republican nominee — have yet to release ads.

Hickenlooper had more than $4 million in the bank at the end of March, compared to a little over $100,000 in Gonzales’ accounts and just over $6,000 reported by Baisley.

Primary ballots start going in the mail to Colorado voters on June 8 and are due back to county clerks by 7 p.m. June 30.