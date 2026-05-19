Colorado Democrats launch petition to censure Gov. Polis for releasing Tina Peters

Nearly 500 Democratic Party members in the state — including party officials and current and former lawmakers — have signed a petition submitted Monday, urging the state party to formally censure Gov. Jared Polis.

The censure is tied to Polis’ decision to grant clemency to Tina Peters, the former Mesa County clerk and recorder, who was sentenced to nine years’ incarceration for tampering with election equipment in 2021.

The Colorado Democratic Party’s central committee is meeting on Wednesday and plans to address the petition, according to party chair Shad Murib.

Peters was convicted in October 2024 of three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and failure to comply with Secretary of State requirements.

According to Polis’ executive order, her parole eligibility date is 2028 with a mandatory release in 2033.

But with Polis’ decision to grant her clemency, the sentence was commuted to 4 years and 4.5 months, and she is to be granted parole effective June

1.

The petition was submitted by Ian Coggins, a senior campaign manager at Siegel Long Public Affairs and a Denver Democratic Party official.

Coggins said Monday on Facebook that the petition will request a formal finding that the clemency decision constituted “conduct detrimental to the interests of the Party,” along with formal censure and condemnation by the Colorado Democratic Party.

Coggins said he does not dispute the governor’s authority to grant clemency.

The issue, he wrote, is “whether granting clemency to one of the country’s most prominent election denial figures is consistent with the values and institutional interests the Democratic Party claims to stand for.”

Polis’ actions do real damage to the work done by Democratic organizers, volunteers, election workers, and county parties that have defended the state’s election systems, as well as “combating conspiracy theories meant to undermine public confidence in democracy. Many people have faced harassment and threats because of it,” he said.

He added, “A lot of people are tired of watching political parties demand accountability from everyone except their own powerful elected officials. I think that frustration is real, and I think ignoring it further erodes trust in our institutions,” he added.

The petition points out that the state party has a substantial interest in maintaining public confidence in election administration, protecting election workers, and rejecting efforts to undermine democratic legitimacy.

Polis’ action conflicts with the party’s interests and principles, the petition states. That includes reputational harm to the Democratic Party on the issues of democracy and election integrity.

In addition, granting clemency to an election denier undermines the efforts of Democratic candidates, volunteers, election workers and others who combat disinformation that targets public servants and democratic processes.

The petition seeks as redress:

Formal censure and condemnation of Governor Polis’ clemency decision regarding Tina Peters Consideration of appropriate temporary organizational sanctions, including suspension from participation as an honored guest, featured speaker, or officially recognized participant at Colorado Democratic Party-sponsored events and functions, including but not limited to the Obama Gala and DemFest, for a period deemed appropriate under Party rules and procedures. A public reaffirmation of the Colorado Democratic Party’s commitment to election integrity, democratic institutions, and the protection of election workers from harassment and disinformation A formal statement clarifying that the clemency decision does not reflect the values or institutional positions of the Colorado Democratic Party

Murib weighed in last week on Polis’ decision.

“Tina Peters was convicted by a jury of her peers and sentenced by a judge who said she would do it all over again if she could. The Republican district attorney who prosecuted her called any sentence reduction ‘a gross injustice.’ He’s right,” Murib said in a statement on May 15.

He added, “Reducing her sentence now, under pressure from Donald Trump, is not justice. It sends a message to future bad actors that election tampering has consequences, unless you’re friends with the president. That’s a dangerous and disappointing precedent to set.”

The party’s action could be the only opportunity for Democrats to put their disapproval of Polis’ decision on the record.

Polis’ decision to issue the clemency action two days after the end of the 2026 session meant there’s no formal opportunity for lawmakers to respond. Polis is term-limited in January.

Lawmakers can call themselves into a special session if two‑thirds of all members sign a written request and deliver it to the presiding officers of both chambers. But that power has never been used in Colorado — every special session in state history has been convened by the governor.

Signatories include six members of the state party’s central committee, dozens of current and former elected officials, including state lawmakers and local government officials.

Among legislative leaders, the petition has been signed by President Pro Tem Sen. Cathy Kipp of Fort Collins and Sen. Lisa Cutter of Littleton, the assistant majority leader of the Senate.

The deadline for signing the petition is Friday, May 22.

This story is developing and will be updated.