Trump threatens to withdraw support for Lauren Boebert over Thomas Massie dispute

President Donald Trump on Saturday on Saturday threatened to withdraw his endorsement for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who is seeking reelection in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, over the latter’s support for a Kentucky Republican facing a primary challenge.

“Is anyone interested in running against Weak‑Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District?” Trump posted on Truth Social:

“You remember Lauren moved to the District when it became obvious that she couldn’t win in her original Congressional District (The Third!) — A Carpetbagger, indeed! Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie.”

“Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement,” the president said.

Boebert is running unopposed in Colorado’s June 30 Republican primary, whose candidate filing deadline already passed.

Although Boebert and Trump have disagreed at times over the past year, her decision to campaign for Massie appears to have been the breaking point for the president. Massie frequently opposes Trump’s positions.

He and Boebert also supported releasing the Epstein files. Massie faces a primary challenge on Tuesday from Ed Gallrein, whom Trump has endorsed.

Boebert responded to Trump on social media, saying, “Yes, I saw the President’s post. No, I’m not mad or offended. I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by my friend Thomas Massie.”

She added, “I was, and will be, America First, America Always, and MAGA.”

When asked whether Boebert still supports Trump, her office pointed to a recent interview she gave to Newsmax on Monday evening, in which she said, “You can be for President Trump, for his agenda, for the Constitution, and still have friends like Thomas Massie as I do.”

In the interview, Boebert said she believes Masses is a “principled constitutionalist.”

“I don’t always vote with Thomas Massie, but he is a principled constitutionalist,” she said.

Questions surrounding the relationship between Boebert and Trump first surfaced late last year, when she was called to the White House over her position on the Epstein files.

In December, Boebert told Colorado Politics that, during her meeting in the Situation Room, the discussion centered around Epstein’s alleged victims and the importance of hearing from them directly.

“And, ultimately, I left, deciding that I was still doing the right thing for the victims and also just to uphold integrity with the American voters, and doing what we said we would do,” she told Colorado Politics.

Soon after she voted to release the files, Trump vetoed a long-awaited effort to finish a southeastern Colorado water project that supporters say is critical to delivering clean drinking water to roughly 50,000 residents of the lower Arkansas Valley.

The president described the project as economically not viable — and one that Colorado, not the federal government, should pay for.

While some thought the first veto of his second term was retaliation for Boebert’s vote to release the Epstein files, others speculated that Trump was targeting Colorado for its “sanctuary laws,” which prohibit cooperation between the state and federal immigration authorities.

Trump also took issue with Colorado over former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ sentence of nine years in prison for tied to a security breach for election equipment at the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s office in May 2021.

On Friday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis granted Peters clemency, shortening her sentence from eight years and nine months to four years and 4.5 months, making her eligible for parole on June 1. Peters is currently incarcerated at La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo.

“The crimes you were convicted of are very serious and you deserve to spend time in prison for these offenses,” Polis said in a clemency letter addressed to Peters. “However, this is an extremely unusual and lengthy sentence for a first time offender who committed nonviolent crimes.”

Ernest Luning contributed to this report.