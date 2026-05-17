House approves measure aimed at better tracking veteran suicides at VA facilities

The House on Friday passed a measure that would better track veteran suicides on Department of Veterans Affairs campuses as part of a larger bill.

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Aurora, sponsored the measure that would set aside $500,000 to create a working group to improve the data collection and analysis of deaths by suicide and attempted suicides on VA property.

Between October 2017 and September 2019, 55 veterans took their lives on VA campuses, according to a Government Accountability Office report.

In 2023, 6,398 veterans died by suicide, 44 fewer deaths than in 2022, according to the most recent statistics available through the VA. On average, about 17 veterans died per day and about seven of those veterans received care from the Veterans Health Administration.

“Our veterans deserve nothing but the best when they return home. But right now, high suicide death rates among veterans make it clear we are failing to live up to our promises as a country,” Crow said. “I’m glad to see Congress act in a bipartisan fashion to help veterans in need.”

Crow wants to form a working group to ensure that the government collects better data after an investigation showed that officials made mistakes in tracking deaths by suicide on VA campuses, according to a news release.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it is not expected to face opposition. But the timeline for a vote on the bill is not clear.

If the bill becomes law, the government would have to form the working group in 90 days. The secretary of the VA would determine which agency would oversee the working group.