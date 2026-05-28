Civic leader Tim Schultz to be honored at Spirit Colorado dinner | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

VOA COLORADO

Denver

News: Tim Schultz, whose impactful service to people and places throughout Colorado began in his 20s and continues to the present day, will be honored at the Spirit Colorado VIP Dinner that takes place June 18 at Reelworks, 1399 35th St., Denver.

Tickets are $600 each, and include dinner and admission to the Spirit Colorado festival, an outdoor wine, spirits and food tasting, also benefiting VOA Colorado, on June 20 in the RiNo Art District. Hours for that event are 2-6 p.m.

Tickets for both the dinner and festival can be purchased by visiting spiritcolorado.org

VOA-Colorado board member Michelle Gruber and her husband, Russell Gruber of Gruber Commercial Real Estate, are chairing the dinner. Her parents, Kristina and Jay Davidson, are the honorary chairmen. Jay Davidson is the founder and chief executive officer of First American State Bank.

The VIP festivities begin with a cocktail reception at 5:45 p.m., followed by dinner, the award presentation, an auction, and music for dancing.

Schultz grew up in Grand Junction, where his parents owned a bakery. Following his graduation from what is now Colorado Mesa University, he worked as a banker and rancher in Meeker, CO, and began what turned into a lifetime of community service.

He has served on the Rio Blanco County Commission, the Colorado Wildlife Commission and was the first chairman of the Colorado Economic Development Commission. Schultz also headed the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, and for 22 years, he served as president/CEO of the Boettcher Foundation.

In all, he has served on 30 community or nonprofit boards, including that of The Colorado Trust, which he currently heads.

About the organization: Volunteers of America is a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to helping those in need transform their lives. Its 50 key programs and services include emergency shelters, affordable senior housing, Meals on Wheels, support of military veterans and Head Start education.

Website: voacolorado.org

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.