Luncheon by Design gave NYC’s fashion fete a run for its money | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

Andrea Albo and Cathey Finlon. Luncheon by Design at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Joe McFate, center, Design Director for Bob Mackie, with Honorary Chairs, left to right, Cleo Parker Robinson, Joy Dinsdale, Marvin Wilkinson, and Art Ellsworth. Luncheon by Design at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Joe McFate, center, Design Director for Bob Mackie, with Honorary Chairs, left to right, Cleo Parker Robinson, Joy Dinsdale, Marvin Wilkinson, and Art Ellsworth. Luncheon by Design at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Joe McFate, onstage at left, Design Director for Bob Mackie, interviewed by Jill D’Alessandro in front of a capacity crowd. Luncheon by Design at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Joe McFate, left, Design Director for Bob Mackie, interviewed by Jill D’Alessandro. Luncheon by Design at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Luncheon by Design at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo April Edrington wears a Bob Mackie top. Luncheon by Design at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Momo Wong wearing a Bob Mackie top, Joe McFate, and Rachelle Folsom with a Bob Mackie scarf. Luncheon by Design at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo John Grier and event co-chair Bridget Grier. Luncheon by Design at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Josh Miller wears a Gunnar Deatherage top, a Ccomaque skirt, Pleaser shoes, and totes a Christian Siriano bag. Luncheon by Design at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Beth Krauklis, Lauren Brownstein, Keren Nimmo, and event co-chair, Becky Schaub. Luncheon by Design at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Joanne Posner-Mayer and Maggie Morrissey. Luncheon by Design at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Dennis and Alyssa Law. Luncheon by Design at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Kellie Stronger, Lana Cordier, and Nicole Glenewinkel. Luncheon by Design at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Lovedy Barbatelli, Chris Ross, and event co-chair, Marcia Romero. Luncheon by Design at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Eric Lagasca and Jorge Ledesma. Luncheon by Design at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo

DENVER ART MUSEUM

Denver

News: The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Met Gala is widely hailed as “Fashion’s biggest night out,” but the Denver Art Museum’s 2026 Luncheon by Design offered some stiff competition.

That’s because the April 29 fundraiser was built around the legendary fashion designer Bob Mackie, and the 410 guests were encouraged to incorporate Mackie’s signature “sparkle and shine” in their wardrobe choices.

Momo Wong, Cindi Burge, and April Edrington, for example, were among those wearing Bob Mackie designs. Others, like Josh Miller, took a Met Gala-esque turn with a Gunnar Deatherage feather top that he had commissioned for a previous Kentucky Derby event, worn with a Ccomaque skirt and Pleaser USA shoes. He carried a bag by Christian Siriano, the Season Four Project Runway winner whose designs are worn by such celebrities as Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama and Lady Gaga.

Wong, whose Denver-based Momo Wong Design specializes in high-end residential projects, wore a Bob Mackie top with a Japanese obi sash made by her mother, who had been a kimono maker during World War II.

Burge had purchased her black and white Bob Mackie jacket when he was the featured designer for a Heart Fashion Show held some 30 years ago in Denver. “There’s a dress that goes with it,” Burge said, “but it’s pretty short and I don’t wear things that short anymore.”

Luncheon by Design was presented by Joy Dinsdale and John Brooks. Honorary chairmen were Cleo Parker Robinson, Art Ellsworth, Marvin Wilkinson, and Joy Dinsdale, who, with her husband, Chris, are the Premiere Sponsors for the Denver Art Museum’s upcoming DIVA exhibition. The DAM will be the only U.S. stop for this exhibition, organized by London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, featuring some 200 items worn by performers ranging from opera stars like Maria Callas to modern pop icons such as Rihanna, Cher, Tina Turner, Prince, and Lady Gaga. Bob Mackie is the most represented designer in the exhibition because so many performers wear, or have worn, his creations.

The luncheon was chaired by Bridget Grier, Marcia Romero, and Becky Schaub, who was also a Premier Sponsor with Amanda Precourt and Nancy Lake Benson.

Benson, noted DAM director Christoph Heinrich, “Single-handedly saved our textile department from deaccessioning.”

Mackie was unable to travel to Denver, so his design director, Bob McFate, came to share interesting, humorous and informative behind-the-scenes stories about Mackie and such clients as Cher, Dolly Parton, Pink, Tina Turner, Miley Cyrus and Judy Garland in a fireside chat led by Jill D’Alessandro, director and curator of the DAM’s Avenir Institute of Textile Arts and Fashion.

“Tina never stops moving, so Bob always gave her a lot of fringe,” McFate said. “Same with Miley. Bob also was one of the first designers to use models that were older and from different ethnicities and sizes. He felt every woman should feel glamorous, regardless.”

When D’Alessandro asked McFate for his best advice regarding wardrobe choices, his reply went straight to the point: “Buy a full-length mirror and look at yourself from the front, back and side” before venturing out.

Which apparently was what those in the audience had done. “Denver, you really turned out for this,” McFate said. “You all look great.”

About the organization: The Denver Art Museum offers a wide range of global art, from modern and contemporary to pre-1900 European and American art. The Avenir Institute of Textile Arts and Fashion contains over 5,000 objects from Asia, Europe, and North and South America, which range from archaeological textiles to contemporary works of art in fiber and fashion from the 18th century to today.

Website: denverartmuseum.org

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