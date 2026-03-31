Unique nonprofit serving single moms selects new leader | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

SPARKHOPE AUTOMOTIVE

Denver

News: Jason Spears has been named chief executive officer of SparkHope Automotive. While its name might lead one to believe it is a car dealership, SparkHope Automotive, formerly Hands of the Carpenter, is a faith-based nonprofit serving employed single mothers by addressing a critical and often overlooked barrier to stability: reliable transportation.

“Jason’s leadership and heart for community perfectly align with SparkHope’s mission,” said board chair Guy Cascella. “We are thrilled to welcome him as we continue empowering single mothers to achieve stability and thrive.”

Spears comes to SparkHope Automotive from Cru, the United States arm of Campus Crusade for Christ International.

A Colorado native and resident of Erie, Spears has spent decades in nonprofit work, building strong teams, coaching leaders, cultivating donors and partners and launching community-centered initiatives, including Erie’s “Breakfast with Dad,” which now serves hundreds of dads and kids annually.

He and his wife, Nicole, who continues her work with Cru, are the parents of three daughters: Izzy, Oakley, and Cora.

About the organization: For 20-plus years, SparkHope has provided vehicle repair, maintenance and placement services that help relieve financial strain and support long-term economic self-sufficiency. It partners with businesses, nonprofits, churches, and individuals to help single moms thrive.

Website: sparkhopeautomotive.org

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