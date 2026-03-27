Longtime community leader Arlene Hirschfeld to be honored | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

WOMEN UNITED, MILE HIGH UNITED WAY

Denver

News: Arlene Hirschfeld, a Denver native who has devoted her adult life to serving others, will receive the 2026 Frances Wisebart Jacobs Award when Mile High United Way hosts its Women United Luncheon on April 17.

The award is named for United Way’s founder and honors women whose contributions to the community are exemplary. During her lifetime, Jacobs was known as Denver’s “mother of charities,” having founded organizations that also included the Hebrew Ladies’ Relief Society, the Charity Organization Society and what is now National Jewish Health.

Like Jacobs, Hirschfeld has been a leader in Denver’s philanthropic community. She is the first Jewish woman to serve as president of the Junior League of Denver; the first woman to chair the board of Rose Community Foundation, and the second woman to chair the board of what was then the Allied Jewish Federation, now JEWISHColorado.

She is, or has been, a member of the boards of the Denver Art Museum, the Women’s Foundation of Colorado and Girl Scouts of Colorado. Hirschfeld was inducted into the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame in 2006.

She is married to Barry Hirschfeld, who also is a Denver native with decades of community service under his belt. The couple has two sons, Barry, Jr. and Hayden.

It was previously announced that Academy Award-winning actress Mary Steenburgen is the guest speaker.

The April 17 fundraiser begins at 11:30 a.m. and will be held at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets may be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/4sifCjg

About the organization: Women United, an initiative of Mile High United Way, works to connect women to critical resources like safe and stable housing, job opportunities, quality early childcare and more.

Website: unitedwaydenver.org

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