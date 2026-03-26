Comedy showcase to feature new and established talent | NONPROFIT REGISTER  

MIZEL ARTS AND CULTURE CENTER

Denver

News: A host of emerging comedians will perform along with Denver native and nationally recognized comic Noah Gardenswartz when the Mizel Arts and Culture Center hosts The Tight Five: Standup Comedy Showcase.

The up-and-comers take the stage first, offering their “tight five” — five minutes of original material developed during an eight-week comedy writing program that is part of the Mizel Arts and Culture Center’s commitment to nurturing local voices and creating accessible cultural experiences through comedy.

Designed to pair education with performance, the program gives aspiring comics the opportunity to develop their craft and share the stage with established talent.

Headliner Noah Gardenswartz was a writer for the Amazon Prime TV series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and has appeared on Comedy Central and other late-night television shows.

The age-18-and-up event begins at 7 p.m. on April 30 at the Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver. The sliding scale tickets are priced between $20 and $36 and can be purchased at the door.

About the organization: The Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the Jewish Community Center Denver serves approximately 100,000 people annually through a variety of programs and events that include exhibitions, concerts, films, author appearances, theatrical performances and literary and film festivals.

Website: jccdenver.org

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